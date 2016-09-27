The Banking System Is Showing Signs Of Cracks & It’s Only A Matter Of Time Before It Implodes

38 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



X22 Report — Episode 1085

In this Episode:

Commerzbank will be laying of 9,000 employees.

New home sales, existing home sales, and pending home sales all tumble.

Miami condo market is declining rapidly. Dallas fed declines for 21 months in a row, we are in a recession.

US gold imports jump 82% from Switzerland.

Deutsche Bank is collapsing quickly and it looks like it will need a bailout or a bail in.

Saudi Arabia needed to bailout its banks.

Multiple shootings in multiple cities, US Government and corporate media creating the atmosphere of chaos in the US.

US sanctions a Chinese company that was doing business with NK.

Duterte is now moving closer to China and Russia and further away from the US.

US army bringing in about 2,000 troops to Germany.

Russia moving nuclear weapons to its borders.

Yemen moves its central bank away from the Houthi controlled areas.

Syrian government has almost captured the entire city of Aleppo.

US now pushing Russia, they want Russia out the UNSC.

The US has nothing left, they will now need to create an event to start WWIII.

