Would you be shocked to learn that the Bilderberg Group is moving behind the scenes to exercise control over Bitcoin and ultimately blockchain? Kent Lewiss is the founder of freedom.social and the 1776 token and he says, “The bankers don’t want to destroy Bitcoin, they want to control it.”

For there is nothing hidden that will not be disclosed, and nothing concealed that will not be known or brought out into the open. LUKE 8:17