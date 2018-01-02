Clif High – Soaring US Economy and More 2018 Predictions

10 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Internet data mining expert Clif High has a brand new report called “Soaring Twenties.” Clif High says there is good news coming, but not just for 2018, many years after. Clif High explains, “There is a really interesting set of data that’s been building for some time, and we have had this big flush of long term data, which is why I decided to do this report that is going out five years. I named it the “Soaring Twenties,” even though we are not into the 2020’s. . . . Our 2020’s, to some extent, are replicating the kind of language in the newspapers and limited news reels they had at the time of the 1920’s. Only instead of being “The Roaring Twenties,” we’re going to have a “Soaring Twenties.”

Clif High also talks about a coming “bond debacle,” soaring gold and silver prices in 2018 . . . the future of Bitcoin and other crypto currencies, “legal actions will be taken” against the bad actors in government and the “Deep State.” Clif High also predicts some “fantastic levels of business failures.”

Join Greg Hunter as he goes One-on-One with Clif High of HalfPastHuman.com.