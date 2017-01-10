CRITICAL Elements To The Global RESET Are In Place! — Jim Willie

76 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



The climax appears to have begun last year, while the breakdown accelerates.



GREAT TRANSITION – GLOBAL CURRENCY RESET:

Submitted by Jim Willie, Golden Jackass:

Many people who have been steady loyal dedicated even honorable investors in the gold & silver trade as personal protection for life savings have endured struggles with the family and friends. Whether the conversations are with dullards or stubborn types, maybe educated and formerly successful types, maybe those who are stuck in the paper world of shuffled investments of seemingly no basis, it is of no matter. The battle has been for a few years to convince those around us that a deep contracted crisis is underway. The battle has been to convince that a paradigm shift is in progress.

The battle to convince family, friends, colleagues, neighbors, and acquaintances that the financial and economic system is facing a profound risk of total breakdown has been difficult. Most people are stuck in their own cocoon with family duties and business responsibilities, to be sure. Many people are also stuck within entrenched assumptions, most of which are false and easily dismissed. Many people simply do not care, since the official thermometer and barometer readings all read normal if not healthy signals, but then again they are rigged much like icing a thermometer from a rabidly sick man with a high fever. No resolution to certain pervasive intractable problems can come easily, not without a tumultuous sequence of events. The climax appears to have begun last year, while the breakdown accelerates.

SLEEPY DULL MASSES

The sleepy masses are not so much stupid as they are deceived. The dopey masses are not so much deranged as they are badly educated. The myopic masses are not so much apathetic as they are distracted. The wrong-footed masses are not so much debilitated as they are lied to constantly. The ignorant masses are not so much simple-minded as they are dedicated to watching rigged market indexes. They tend to be defiant when confronted by those who are well studied, as their reaction is clear indication of diminished ego and varnished embarrassment.

They are not so truly lost as they are duped by watching their mutual funds, IRA funds, and 401k funds rising from the multi-$trillion hyper monetary inflation underway. They regard it as stimulus when they fail to notice the near complete capital destruction with the USEconomy, if not the entire Western Economy. The dullard masses might not awaken until their stock accounts are diminished in value, and some portion of their savings accounts are stolen. They might even cheer with the new Ministry of Truth being installed.

PSYCHOLOGICAL BARRIERS

The phenomenon of mass deception and widespread ignorance is a fascinating topic. It has been well studied by the Jackass, and written upon in the past. Many people are just not interested in the macro financial situation and its degradation. Many people prefer to maintain the comfort of false perceptions since they feel a wondrous security. Many people believe the lies told to them, out of some warped political obligation or duty. Many people are stuck within the current system, dependent upon the paper game and rigged markets, even perhaps the political favors bestowed upon them. Many people are overwhelmed with the task of human survival and household continuation, and thus cannot afford the time or energy to focus much attention elsewhere toward the big picture. Quotes from Goebbels only touch upon the surface. To be sure, if a big astounding lie is told often enough, and by powerful people, echoed by the dutiful press, then the people will tend to believe the lie in the majority. The Jackass adds a Goebbels Corollary. Most people would prefer to be told and to accept a lie, rather than to be confronted with and to deal with a magnificent powerful evil force in their midst. This is very complex

PROBING DEFINITIVE QUESTIONS

We followers of the global systemic breakdown and the solution found within the installation of the Gold Standard are constantly challenged in alerting, awakening, warning, explaining, and guiding friends and others through the coming maelstrom that seeks climax. It is not easy, as they often seem deaf, dumb, and blind. Toward this end, the Jackass has devised a list of 10 questions to pose to the mentally inept and perceptually obtuse. They are intended to shock them into reality, to toss cold water in their faces. The questions are not your typical garden variety questions that can be sloughed off and laughed at. Most are couched partially within their field of view, although surely not with a deep perception. The list of questions can be formulated to expose the dumbfounded dull glaze of the masses. Behold the list before any discussion of perceptions, reality, crisis, and solution.

1. DO YOU THINK THE NOW NEARLY $20 TRILLION FEDERAL DEBT WILL CAUSE PROBLEMS?

2. DO YOU THINK FIVE YEARS OF ZERO PERCENT MONEY AND AFRICAN STYLE MONETARY INFLATION WITH BOND PURCHASES TO COVER THE USGOVT DEFICITS WILL CAUSE PROBLEMS?

3. DO YOU THINK ENDLESS WAR TO DEFEND THE USDOLLAR SYSTEM WILL CAUSE A BACKFIRE?

4. DO YOU THINK THE $550 BILLION TRADE DEFICIT WILL CAUSE A PROBLEM?

5. DO YOU THINK THE REAL 23% TO 24% UNEMPLOYMENT WILL CAUSE A PROBLEM?

6. DO YOU BELIEVE THE UNITED STATES FACES AN EXTRAORDINARY RISK FROM HAVING WELL OVER HALF ITS DEBT HELD IN FOREIGN HANDS?

7. DO YOU EVEN KNOW WHAT THE GLOBAL CURRENCY RESERVE MEANS?

8. DO YOU EVEN SEE THAT THERE ARE NO FAIR FINANCIAL MARKETS ANYMORE, WITH MOST CONTROLLED BY DERIVATIVE MACHINERY?

9. DO YOU PERCEIVE THE GLOBAL FASCIST STATE DESCENDING UPON OUR NATION AND OUR WORLD WITH A PERNICIOUS ECONOMIC SABOTAGE TO USHER IT IN?

10. DO YOU NOTICE THE NASTY ELEMENTS OF AGENDA-21 WHICH IS DESIGNED TO KILL OFF HALF THE HUMAN POPULATION?

PERCEPTIONS, REALITY, CRISIS & SOLUTION

Item#1: The irony is that the first $1 trillion in federal debt was realized in the late 1960 decade with heavy costs of the Vietnam War. It was a wonderful extravaganza for the defense industry and the senators who received kickbacks, for trials of nifty weapons against the other sub-humans regarded among our species, the Asians. The current war is more financed by narco money and waged against a different regarded sub-human strain among our species, the Arabs.The United States was founded upon genocide kills of other regarded sub-humans among our species, with reference to the native American Indian tribes and the black slavery for labor. The irony is found in that nobody cares about the latest $trillion that pushes the USGovt debt limit to the $20 trillion mark. The enormity of the debt volume triggers reaction from the creditor nations, who have clearly had enough and have begun to dump the USTreasury Bond debt securities in earnest. Notice in 2014 the debate on raising the debt limit went away, a signal that a debt default might have occurred. The sale of the JPMorgan headquarter complex in South Manhattan was the big hint of a default and asset seizure. The Chinese managed the default event, and continue to do so cleverly with massive commercial property purchases and coordinated (even discounted) precious metals sales with JPMorgue the solicited agent. The solution will involve a more visible default event, complete with reformulation of the USGovt structure. The introduction of several tribunal territories would be effective. The risk lies in losing important slices to the union, like a part of California and Arizona to Mexico, like a part of Hawaii to China as a naval based lusted, like a part of Alaska to Russia.

Item#2: No nation can make money free or cover their debts via monetization without severe consequences. In reality free money has served as a gigantic trap to ensnare Emerging Market nations. They took the money, suffered currency decline during income reduction on commodity price slides, and face default somewhere between $9 and $15 trillion, depending upon the definition of EM nation. Free money distorts all asset prices. History has no example of a nation which had covered its debt via monetization without a disaster, and the United States will be no different. The USGovt in collusion with the US Federal Reserve has exported the debt coverage with Dollar Swaps to various nations, thereby doubling the hidden debt monetization. See the BLICS nations. To believe that the federal debt for the host nation in command of the global currency reserve can be monetized in the multiple $trillions without a massive crisis and financial collapse is pure folly. The derivative machinery can hold things together, but only temporarily. A severe react comes.

Item#3: When the Hat Trick Letter was hatched in 2004, many critics heaped insult when the Jackass claimed the USGovt and its banker controllers would ultimately defend the USDollar with the heavy hand of war. In 2005 the South Koreans announced a plan to diversify part of their sizeable reserves out of the USTBonds, and were promptly shown naval exercises off their coastline as a harsh resounding message. That event served as confirmation to the forecast. In 2003, the Iraq nation was illicitly invaded under the pretext of fighting terrorism. The real sin was selling oil for Euro currencies. The hidden motive was to remove chemical weapons and nuclear weapons sold by the Bush Admin to buddy Saddam. He aint a buddy no more, hanged, or else a double to Saddam was hanged. Iran later persisted in selling oil for non-USD payment, and was promptly treated to painful sanctions.

The entire Syrian War has a motive to obstruct the Iran Gas Pipeline, which would supply Europe with natural gas, and likely not be paid for in USD terms on natgas sales. Even the Ukraine War has a dollar cloak with a sharp dagger. In 2012, the Russians were cut off at the knees, using their Cyprus bank connection to dump USTreasury Bonds and to purchase Gold bullion. That story was never told, since the dullard Western followers remain to this day unaware that Cyprus served as Russian banking window to the West, and the dumping of USTBonds at the island nation was well along in favor of gold. The fact that foreign nations support the USGovt debt, and then face attack by the USMilitary, is one of the great ironies and vengeful vicious deeds of modern times. The community of victim nations will simply discard the USDollar as the standard in all manner, to stop their bleeding.

Item#4: In past eras where balance and equilibrium were known as pursued forces within the global system, no nation could survive for long with a big trade balance. The consequence was quick and fierce, in a significant currency devaluation. Currency crises were followed by regime changes and asset forfeiture amidst tremendous turmoil, violence, lost wealth, and often with lost life. The United States has been given a complete pass on its oversized trade deficit. The outsourced industry movement began in the mid-1980 decade. It resulted in big ballooning trade deficits, but without consequence since the US command the global reserve currency.

Foreign nations were compelled to purchase the USGovt debt. They resented doing so. When attacked by the many factions of the USMilitary edifice, from the front and from behind, the resentment was double. When the USDollar no longer acts as global currency reserve, the United States Govt will be forced to launch a new domestic Dollar. That is exactly when the crisis hits a crescendo, the American public awaken, and the chaos hits historical levels. It would mean the free pass is no longer in effect. The entire USEconomy will take on a national emergency objective to export as much as possible in order to relieve the trade deficit. New industries will spring up, with stated objective to export. The USEconomy will finally face deep shortages, along with higher prices.

Item#5: So far the unemployment problem whereby close to one in four persons is without work has not caused problems. That is, apart from home foreclosures and urban blight from shuttered factories and stores, complete with divorce and broken families, if not alcoholism and drug addiction. An ironic twist occurred with the Gay Kenyan and his recent eight years squatting in the White House. The legions of Obama supporters were on public assistance, like welfare and food stamps.

They clamored for their darling even though he did not do jack shit for the black community, whose members in the business community came to dislike him, even to hate him, surely to disrespect him. In typical broken societies and ruptured nations, the jobless take up pitchforks and attack the palace. The Storming of the Bastille still reverberates in memories. But this does not happen in the United States, where they lift a darling champion to be a golf and fund raiser champion, peppered by gay sex parties in the Lincoln room. The jobless masses might soon become a problem, but only after the free ride programs are curtailed and the free stuff ends. The process will start very soon, and likely coincide with the lost currency reserve status for the USDollar. Then the bills must be paid, as opposed to passed onto foreign nations.

Item#6: When the Jackass was a young fellow, ever the unruly snot, but always the thinking brat, my father told me that the USGovt debt is a horrible eyesore and growing blemish, but it will not become a point of crisis unless and until over half the debt is held by foreign entities. It was concluded by the emerging college student emerging from the haze that the issue is lost sovereign control via external debt. Images of the Godfather came to mind within this debt control issue much like underworld markers. Such a tipping point occurred around 2006 or 2007 on foreign debt control, which happened to coincide roughly when the mortgage bubble burst in Greenspan’s myopic wrinkled face.

After all it was his baby bubble. Hidden within many policy decisions are phone calls and formal marching orders given by the foreign creditors, led by China. Fast forward to today, and the foreign creditor are dumping USTBonds in a volume never seen before. The dumping process is significant enough to cause problems within the derivative support machinery. More important, it stresses the process by which the USDollar is guaranteed to lose its global reserve currency status, and lose its economic free pass, which will unleash unholy hell upon the nation.

Item#7: The anchor behind the continuation of the structure laden with grotesque imbalances is clearly the USDollar acting as global currency reserve. It was imposed upon the community of nations by force, without consensus, under no discussion, with great insult, and soon to show tremendous backlash after 45 years of pent up angst and disgust. The process began in 1971 when Nixon withdrew from the Bretton Woods Accord which had served as the Gold Standard. Nixon shut the gold window. Quickly the Rockefeller Foundation suggested the Arabs quadruple the oil price, use the Israeli state respiration as pretext, and form the Petro-Dollar defacto standard. The Arabs were assured of no military attack, as long as they recycled their ample surfeit of trade surplus into USTreasury Bonds and USMilitary weapon purchases. They did exactly that, and became a key Anglo-American vassal state.

Hidden is very likely an important accord to permit $3 to $4 trillion in Saudi USTBond holdings to form the core of the Exchange Stabilization Fund run by the USDept Treasury. The Saudis will never seen that $3 trillion again, while their gold bullion accounts in Swiss banks have been stolen by the London and Wall Street banks. The two sides to the global curency reserve status can be explained simply, but their consequences are vast and far reaching. The many banking systems of the world use USTreasury Bonds as their core reserve assets, that operate as the foundation for their entire national banking systems. Such is true for several dozen nations. The standard payment unit for international commerce is the USDollar, usually paid in the form of USTreasury Bills. The entire global payment system for commerce has tended to follow the pattern for oil sale. When the Saudis led the OPEC nations to sell crude oil for USTBills, the entire trade payment system followed suit, like for container vessels and bilateral service contracts. It is all about to come to an end, but grand turmoil and vast chaos.

Item#8: One of the most difficult points to make to any unsophisticated observer is that almost all financial markets are rigged, corrupted, and under firm control. The primary control room is the Exchange Stabilization Fund and the US Federal Reserve, which has its minion Wall Street banks carry out the trading orders. The Wall Street and London banks collude in magnificent style to control most financial markets. The last several years have been chock full of scandals whereby the big US and London banks have been caught in market rigging practices, with hand slap penalties. It is hard to list all their crime scenes, but the LIBOR, the Gold market, the mortgage market, the crude oil market, and even the USTreasury Bond market, all are the objects of market rigging criminal investigations. The USTBond market often is ignored as a site for prosecution, since low rates are seen as stimulus by the majority morons. The key point to know is that the ignorant masses, the madding crowds, the dullards in our midst, will remain docile and dumbstruck as long as interest rates are low, their stock funds are high, gasoline prices are tame, and food prices are reasonable. So far so good, but all that is about to change when the USDollar loses its global reserve status and undeserved privilege.

Item#9: The New World Order (NWO) is the watch word label of interest and focus. It was alarming to see USVP Joseph Biden in May 2014 deliver the keynote commencement speech at the US Air Force Academy. The applause might have been as forced as pathetic, when Biden heaped cheer for the global fascist state and its rooted installation. It is the movement to create a long series of fascist states in the Western community of nations. The 9/11 event was critical for the baptism of the movement, as the United States was christened a fascist nation under the shadow of the Patriot Act, which shoved the Constitution into the cellar closet. A key requirement to facilitate the march toward the global fascist state is a ruinous series of economies. Thus the Jackass has concluded that most Western nations enact policy that wrecks their economies in profound sabotage.

The interested observers can refer to destructive monetary policy (see QE), bone headed fiscal policy (see Obama Stimulus Plan), outsourced industry (begun by Intel in 1984), high US corporate tax rates, constant crisis, endless social conflict, blurred national boundaries, and the kicker in millions of units in Arab Human Garbage influx. The architets for the NWO have been the Trilateral Commission in concert with the Rockefeller Foundation, the Bush Narco Family, and the banker cabal in control of central banks, operating in concert with the military defense industry. They are being exposed. The pedophilia is just their most recent exposed facade. The laced vaccines were the previous exposed facade. The ISIS terror groups traced to Langley, the Obama State Dept, and Israeli Mossad is an ongoing exposure exercise.

Item#10: The genocide plan has numerous sides. Several months ago, the Jackass offered a detailed list of the earth ruin and human culling within the Hat Trick Letter report. It goes far beyond bond fraud, monetary ruin, narcotics trade, endless war, and other devious established practices. Most people cannot conceive of the human species committing suicide. Then again, the great majority do not have a good comprehension or impression of the Satanists who control most banks, most weapons firms, and most major corporations. The organized Satanists must be stopped, and their recent exposure with pedophilia is just the beginning of their own nightmare episode. They will attempt to respond with more war on the table.

The Biblical Prophesies cite that during the End Times, the earth will be attacked by Satanists. They will attempt to poison and destroy our world with seven bowls, a metaphor used to describe different avenues and methods. Here is the Jackass interpretation of the details for projects currently underway. This is extremely disturbing.

First , poison the AIR with chemtrails, a Rockefeller project closely associated with Agenda-21, whereby the air is filled with benzene and aluminum particles. The former is pure poison. The latter advances Alzheimer and Parkinson diseases, the radical rises already noted. The cover is global warming, a widespread ruse by the banker cabal to tax the air we breathe.

Second , poison the WATER with fracking procedures done by Halliburton, where toxic chemicals are injected into the water table. They are protected by USCongress laws on what is injected. Also the ocean is rumored to be contaminated by Halliburton also, where they systematically dump radioactive cesium off the California coast, only to blame the noted cancer rise on Fukushima. Other fracking firms do not dump additional toxins like Halliburton.

Third , poison the FOOD with Monsanto and their aggressive Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO) program. It is rumored to be an elaborate virus delivery system with designed infertility in humans just like with crops (no seeds in crop output). The pesticides also produced by Monsanto are associated with vast sweeping deaths of the global bee population.

Fourth , poison the MONEY with the US Federal Reserve monetary policy of Quantitative Easing, which is hyper monetary inflation in African style by any other name. The global reaction has been to bring the USDollar into a retirement and phase-out. The Jackass has been explaining for over three years that QE kills capital.

Fifth , poison the VACCINES by directly infusing them with the disease they are supposed to protect against, with a few zinger extra additives like mercury and formaldehyde. In recent reports, they have been found to include immune system suppressants.

Sixth , poison the ECONOMY with endless war, under the false flag of fighting terrorism, and under the ruse of fomenting color revolutions. The real motive is to interrupt the Russian energy supply to Europe, thus the Ukraine War, and to stop the Iranian gas supply to Europe, thus the Syrian War.

Last and seventh , poison the SOCIETY with the Arab refugee influx, all sponsored by the Western Elite leaders, with national laws all bypassed. Their passage is routinely paid by USGovt and Soros Foundation NGO organizations, but the Austrian Govt intelligence revealed the connection. This critical step aligns with the 1900 Pike Cabal designed plan for creating a world war of Christianity versus Islam. The Jackass correctly forecasted a violent ISIS-type event in August 2015 in a major European city. It happened with the staged Paris deadly event in September, the next month.

GREAT TRANSITION – GLOBAL CURRENCY RESET

The solution is the installation of the Gold Standard, and the launch of a US-only domestic USDollar which the Jackass has affectionately and appropriately dubbed the New Scheiss Dollar. It will be heavily devalued. The transition to the Gold Standard framework will be an extremely rocky road. Imbalances formed over two generations must be brought in line. The deadbeat nations like the United States must be forced to get back to work, to form industries, and to pay their own freight. Big trade deficits will not be tolerated. The Gold Standard introduction will come as part of the Global Currency RESET, a complicated multi-step process whereby sound money will be restored into usage and imbalances will be addressed vigorously.

The transition has been resisted for the last two years or more, as the Ukraine War was kicked off in a betrayal to an international accord struck toward the RESET by a long list of nations. The USGovt violated the accord with defiance, corruption, and depravity. The many players are all actively resisting the fuse being lit for the Global Currency RESET, which is a formal name used in lieu of the more appropriate label of Installed Global Gold Standard.

All manner of participants are feverishly working to administer to bankruptcy ruptures with liquidity patches. No players want to be blamed for kicking off the great RESET since it will be so disruptive to the power structure, so damaging to current perceived wealth, so chaotic to societies. Those responsible might be killed quickly in vengeance by those in current power positions. The Western Elite face threats of eradication, exposure, and stripped wealth. The task is so great that the Asian power elite have enlisted ET assistance.

GOLD TRADE NOTE INTRODUCTION

The Gold Trade Notes for trade payment might be coming into view, initially with commodity transfers, later swap contracts, and finally gold-backed short-term notes which supplant the USTBill. One might think of used newspapers on the floor, or of the dodo bird. The trade might be made in exchange for either goods delivered or USTBills held. Detect a growing connection to finished goods being withheld from delivery.

This is probably another sign of refusal of USTBills as payment. As footnote, be sure to know that the preliminary steps to the Global Currency RESET will not be laid out in full disclosure for public benefit. It represents a tremendous investment opportunity for the elite, which they never tend to share. In fact, the RESET might be well along before it is even recognized. End to EuroRaj main thoughts and open analysis, for which much gratitude is given. The Jackass believes a few critical elements to the RESET are in place. More details on DIP Financing feature is included in the September Hat Trick Letter report.

***A major hitch obstacle can be inferred. Payment in USD terms might be the clot in the artery. Demands might be for hard asset swaps, and the contract security from large scale commitment of commodities, facilities, and property. The swap trade is coming into view, a presage of the Gold Trade Note.***

The Jackass concludes the USD rejection could be lifting its head within a gathering storm, without clear identification. It is indeed difficult to identify all the elements when hidden deals at the highest level are underway, and friction is omnipresent. The Bobcat Corp rejection of USTBills at Pacific ports is a clear story. For every one story recounted, there are 10 to 20 not yet heard. My firm belief is that in Asian banking systems, they do not want the USTBills anymore. The banks in Asia are trying to dump them in heavy volume, not accumulate more worthless toilet paper. Finally the sharp blowback from printing QE money has hit. The USFed monetary policy saves the big insolvent banks, but kills capital. The result has finally seen manifested in USD global rejection, or at least hints toward the same. Asian banks still hold vast sums of USTBonds. They are not going to announce the rejection, but instead fight behind the walls for better terms of payment, even as they pursue the Gold Trade Note for payment at ports. It is coming, like daybreak follows the long night.

NEW SCHEISS DOLLAR & GOLD TRADE STANDARD

In time, expect an eventual refusal by Eastern producing nations to accept USTreasury Bills in payment for trade. The IMF reversal decision assures this USTBill blockade in time, and might accelerate the timetable. The United States Govt cannot continue on five glaring fronts of gross negligence and major violations. These violations have prompted the BRICS & Alliance nations to hasten their development of diverse non-USD platforms toward the goal of displacing the USDollar while at the same time take steps toward the return of the Gold Standard.

The New Scheiss Dollar will arrive in order to assure continued import supply to the USEconomy. It will be given a 30% devaluation out of the gate, then many more devaluations of similar variety. The New Dollar will fail all foreign and Eastern scrutiny. The USGovt will be forced to react to USTBill rejection at the ports. The US must accommodate with the New Scheiss Dollar in order to assure import supply, and to alleviate the many stalemates to come. The United States finds itself on the slippery slope that leads to the Third World, a Jackass forecast that has been presented since Lehman fell (better described as killed by JPM and GSax). The only apparent alternative is for the United States Govt to lease a large amount of gold bullion (like 10,000 tons) from China in order to properly launch a gold-backed currency. Doing so would open the gates for a generation of commercial colonization, but actual progress in returning capitalism to the United States. The cost would be supply shortages to the USEconomy, a result of enormous export increases to China.

The colonization has already begun, with secret deals galore. It is very unclear what deals are being struck in order to arrange for the USGovt to have a proper gold reserve hoard, for backing a new legitimate USDollar. Meetings at very high level are in progress, with little if any popular representation, only elite members present. Failure to produce a legitimate bonafide gold-backed currency would mean the United States must proceed with the New Scheiss Dollar, an illegitimate fake phony farce of a currency. It would be subjected to a series of devaluations. The result would be heavy powerful painful price inflation from the import front. The effect would be to reverse a generation of exported inflation by the United States. The entire USEconomy would go into a downward spiral with higher prices, supply shortages, and social disorder. However, the rising prices would come from the currency crisis, and not so much from the hyper monetary inflation. That flood of $trillions has been effectively firewalled off.

Jim Willie CB is a statistical analyst in marketing research and retail forecasting. He holds a PhD in Statistics. His career has stretched over 25 years. He aspires to thrive in the financial editor world, unencumbered by the limitations of economic credentials. Visit his free website to find articles from topflight authors at www.GoldenJackass.com . For personal questions about subscriptions, contact him at [email protected]

