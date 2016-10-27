The Dollar Is On Its Way Out – Gold Backed Currency Next?

32 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



“It’s no secret the dollar is on its way out” as China is accumulating MASSIVE amounts of gold…for one very specific reason. How will a competing gold-backed currency impact the value of the dollar?

Rory Hall from The Daily Coin joined Silver Doctors for an exclusive interview.

Hall believes price manipulators are losing control of the gold and silver markets.

When it comes to investing in precious metals, Hall says “stay away from paper…If you don’t hold it you don’t own it.”

Hall also discusses how China is accumulating massive amounts of gold.

What do they plan to do with the shiny metal?

Hall predicts China will issue a gold-backed currency or bond.

How will a competing gold-backed currency impact the value of the dollar? “It’s no secret the dollar is on its way out,” he says.

The economy is not on the road to recovery, Hall says. The Fed, European Central Bank, and Bank of Japan are holding together a failed system by papering over the cracks in the system without fixing the fundamental problems. Hall believes the Powers that Be cannot hold the system together much longer.

Source: Silver Doctors

