Egypt Considers Signing Currency Swap Deal With Russia – Reports

10 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



The Egyptian government considers signing a currency swap agreement with Russia that will help relieve pressure on economy, local media reported Monday, citing a senior official at Egypt’s Finance Ministry.

CAIRO (Sputnik) — According to the official, the government has not discussed the deal with Russia yet, but realizes the benefits of such a deal, Almal News reported. Currency swap with Russia will help Egypt ease pressure on the currency reserve, the official added.

Last year, central banks of Egypt and China signed an agreement under which direct national currency swaps can be conducted to the tune of $2.62 billion. The agreement is effective for three years and can be prolonged. Now Egypt seeks to sign similar deals with other partners.

Russia is one of Egypt’s biggest trade partners. It exports wheat, metals, mineral products, cars and equipment to Egypt. Russian export to Egypt is estimated at $4 billion annually while Egypt’s export to Russia – at $600 million dollars.

Source: Sputnik News

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!