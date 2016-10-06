The Fall of the House of Fraud

7 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Steward Dougherty

The United States has transitioned from a Republic, to a Democracy, to a Crony Capitalist Oligarchy, to its present state: a thinly disguised Monarchy.

This monarchy is ruled by the the American House of Fraud, the nation’s Royal Family. The House of Fraud is populated by a small group of individuals who live like kings and queens by systematically plundering the wealth of the nation.

While members of Royal Families are typically linked by blood, the members of the American House of Fraud are linked by psychological characteristics. To become a member of the American House of Fraud, one must demonstrate exceptional levels of greed; sanctimony; power-lust; shamelessness; compulsion to control; love of wars-for-profit; lack of conscience; self-righteousness; egomania; and superciliousness: in other words, psycopathy.

The mantra of The House of Fraud is: “Never Enough.” No matter how much money they plunder, no matter how many people die in their wars for profit, no matter how much havoc they wreak, it is never enough for them. Their ethic is this: For starters, we want it all; then we want more. They represent a bottomless pit of need, and therefore, they create an endless curse of looting, chaos, destruction and death.

The House of Fraud cannot survive, because the people can no longer afford to maintain it. Already, it has financially and spiritually destroyed the American Middle Class, and this devastation spreads and becomes more acute every day.

By any officially accepted accounting measure one wishes to use, the House of Fraud has completely bankrupted the United States. Rather than admit this and reform itself, it has doubled down to loot every remaining private asset it can get its hands on before the already failing economy enters a new, more deadly phase of disintegration.

Every Royal Family needs a bank, and the Bank of the House of Fraud (BotHoF) is known as the Federal Reserve System.

The BotHoF has a mono-mandate: to facilitate the maximum amount of national and global looting by The House of Fraud, without outright destroying the global economy that produces the money it steals. It views itself as an evolved, intelligent parasite: one that does not kill its hosts, at least not for as long as possible.

It fully recognizes that at some point, hosts must die. By then, it expects to be “Good to Go,” with all the plunder it requires, for the then time being. The job of the BotHoF is to keep the Looting Machine in excellent mechanical condition, and the Looting Fields fertile.

The stock in trade for The House of Fraud is corruption. Corruption greases its wheels, and serves as its prime enabler. As the plundering by The House of Fraud has exponentially increased, it should come as no surprise that so has corruption.

Corruption has become so pervasive and endemic throughout the United States that it has pervaded high levels of virtually every government agency and bureau, which are now overtly politicized, scripted, subverted, co-opted and compromised.

The curse of American corruption has been growing for many years, but never more so than in the past eight. It is no coincidence that the nation’s debt has exploded at the same time, as they are direct reflections of each other.

The recent orgy of fraudulence has brought us to what we term: Peak Corruption. The United States is now at its breaking point, and can no longer afford the astronomical costs of fueling the political, banking, military, pharmaceutical, and other related engines of looting and corruption.

A deal exists between the Bank of the House of Fraud and the Washington, D.C. political establishment. The deal is this: the BotHoF will supply the politicians with however many dollars they want, as long the DC establishment agrees never to interfere with the BotHoF.

This means that the BotHoF cannot be subjected to any legitimate forms of Congressional oversight, special investigations, audits, or other types of control or review. Other than certain members of the Royal Family of the House of Fraud, no one is permitted to pull back the curtain and examine the hidden workings of the Great BotHoF. As philosophers know, secrecy has always been the workshop of the Devil.

Both parties have gladly accepted this deal. Accordingly, the BotHoF is permitted to operate in total secrecy, creating and distributing however much money it wants to whomever it wants on whatever terms it wants, and to control and divert the wealth of the nation in whatever manner it decides, in its own personal interests, without any oversight or limitation whatsoever.

This is astounding, given that the BotHoF has commandeered not its own, but rather The People’s money. Absent from every single action taken by the BotHoF are the best interests ofThe People. Which is exactly what they want. The BotHoF acts in the best interests of the Royal Family, not those of the RF’s subjects.

The BotHoF manages what has been known as the “dollar.” We believe this is an old term that no longer applies, because the current dollar bears no resemblance to what a dollar was intended and used to be. New realities require new words to describe them. Our view is that the central counterfeiters at the BotHoF now issue Dollwhores, a currency that has been recklessly pimped into epic profusion, which will result in a demographically guaranteed population explosion. The abbreviation is: Dws (Dollarwhores).

The debt of The House of Fraud fast-approaches Dws 20,000,000,000,000. (Twenty trillion.) This debt does not include the net present value of the nation’s unfunded, contingent liabilities (i.e., Medicare, Social Security, government pensions, veterans’ benefits, disability payments, subsidized health care, and so on, ad nauseum), whose burden is conservatively estimated to be between Dws 150,000,000,000,000 and Dws 225,000,000,000,000, a sum that grows by trillions of Dws every year.

These amounts are so gargantuan that they are far beyond even the capability of Ph. D.’s in economics or statistics to conceptualize, model, forecast or understand. Monetarily, fiscally and economically, we are flying blind; no one has any earthly idea about the true, ongoing dynamics of the current system or what factors could destabilize and/or destroy it, despite what they might tell you and want you to believe.

Two things are certain: 1) The debts of the House of Fraud can never, ever be re-paid in anything other than the equivalent of Reich’s Marks or Venezuelan Bolivars; and, 2) The members of the Royal Family of the House of Fraud are fully aware of this, particularly its bankers. Everything they tell you to the contrary is a deliberately concocted lie specifically designed to facilitate ongoing looting.

There is no way on this earth that any entity, including The American House of Fraud, could ever have run up existing and unfunded debts of this magnitude and then loaded them onto the backs of the citizens had a nation-destroying deal not been in place between the BotHoF, the Royal Family and the Washington DC political establishment. These insiders have enjoyed monumental windfall profits by privately cashing in on that deal.

No financier in his or her right mind would lend Dws 20 trillion to an already bankrupt entity producing nothing but massive annual, additional losses (deficits); with zero prospects whatsoever, according to its own business forecasts, of producing ten cents of surplus at any time in the future; having no turnaround business strategy whatsoever other than to spend much more money on programs already experiencing massive losses, and to launch new programs massively in deficit on their start dates, heading deeper into financial oblivion from there; and with no capability whatsoever of re-paying even one penny of its debts, ever.

Peak Corruption represents the terminal phase of any business, social system, government or collective entity of any kind. Peak Corruption is absolutely and by definition the end of the road.

Today, evidence bombards us from every direction that Peak Corruption has become a giant wrecking ball laying waste to to everything that made America great in the first place.

It is destroying once trusted and trustworthy government institutions and bureaus, reducing them to reputational and dysfunctional rubble; it has structurally destroyed the productive aspects of the economy, whose capital has been looted by the Royal eleech (and no, they no longer deserve the term “elite,” which connotes positive accomplishment and distinction); it has turned politics into a frenzy of pay-for-play parasitism and greed; it has turned markets into manipulated fantasies intended to create false illusions of economic normalcy and prosperity; it has fomented wars-for-profit on an unimaginable scale, where entire nations are bombed for years on end while tens of millions of citizens become homeless, hopeless scavengers; it has financially destabilized a majority of American families, although they haven’t seen anything yet; and it has propelled so much smoke, dirt and ash into the air that it is no longer possible for the people to see their future, with any kind of clarity or reassurance.

But rising from the ashes of the destruction they have created is some good news, too: the Peak Corruption wrecking ball is indiscriminate, and is also destroying the House of Fraud, even though the HoF is using every weapon it owns, such as the Mainstream Media, to continue operations and delay its fall.

The Alternative Media has awakened tens of millions of people worldwide, and grows stronger every day. People are coming to realize that the problem is not them, but what is being done to them. And that they must act now if they are to have a future worthy of themselves.

We specialize in Inferential Analytics, a powerful forecasting method we have developed over a period of 15 years. We have never before seen so many of our measures indicating severe stress. We wrote this article to tell you that, so you can think about these issues, and take the steps you believe you need to take. If there is interest, we can provide more prescriptive information in this regard, so feel free to leave a comment if you wish.

In early November, there is a referendum on the future. If the people once again swallow the propaganda and outright lies pounded into them by the House of Fraud, then we project quickening systemic deterioration leading to extreme instability and sharply reduced opportunity. Peak Corruption simply cannot be maintained as an ongoing method of operation. If the people begin to reject the establishment agenda that is destroying them, this would be a positive development that should at least halt the expansion of the enormously destructive plague of Peak Corruption until additional actions can be taken to reverse it.

The House of Fraud has had a good run, siphoning trillions in plunder from the people during its reign. If it comes to complete ruin thanks to its own excessive, self-destructive greed plus the awakening of the people, we need not lose any sleep over the fates of its denizens. They will be just fine, though undeservedly so.

Stewart Dougherty is the developer of a privately-held, principles-based forecasting methodology named Inferential Analytics. The unique IA model assesses monetary, fiscal, financial, market, social, political, empirical and anecdotal factors to get a glimpse of tomorrow, today. He has 35 years of management, corporate strategy and business development experience. He is a graduate of Tufts University (MA) and Harvard Business School (MBA).

