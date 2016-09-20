The Fed Has Set Us Up for a Massive 50% Market Collapse

12 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Graham Summers

The Fed is running a virtual repeat of 1937.

The common narrative is that the Fed “didn’t do enough” during the Great Depression. This is used to justify the Fed’s use of non-stop extraordinary monetary policy post-2008.

But it’s a total lie.

The Fed went bananas in the aftermath of 1929, expanding its balance sheet by 300%. On a relative basis, the Fed’s balance sheet grew from 5% of US GDP to 23% of GDP.

This is an expansion relative to GDP is IDENTICAL to that which the Fed has accomplished since 2008. And the outcome is looking to be the same.

In 1933, CPI began erupting higher. By 1937, CPI was 3.6%. The Fed was forced to hike rates to halt inflation, kicking the weak US economy in the teeth and triggering a particularly nasty recession.

Today, the same issue is occurring. Core CPI hit the Fed’s alleged target of 2% in November 2015 and has remained above it ever since. Inflation is rising.

The Fed might be able to put off hiking rates for a time, but eventually this will become a REAL issue. Particularly since CPI cleared 2% when Oil and most commodities were 40% off their highs.

Eventually the Fed will be forced to hike. And when it does, it will kick an already recessionary US economy into a severe contraction. Remember in 1937, the stock market HALVED after the Fed was forced to hike rates.

If you’re concerned about a stock market meltdown you need to download our 21-page investment report titled the Stock Market Crash Survival Guide.

In it, we outline the coming crash will unfold…which investments will perform best… and how to take out “crash” insurance trades that will pay out huge returns during a market collapse.

We are giving away just 1,000 copies of this report for FREE to the public.

To pick up yours, swing by:

https://www.phoenixcapitalmarketing.com/stockmarketcrash.html

Best Regards

Graham Summers

Chief Market Strategist

Phoenix Capital Research

Source: Phoenix Capital Research

Via: Zero Hedge