Is Gold The Biggest Fraud In History?

Gold has been used as a form of currency for thousands of years, and even today is a huge part of the world economy due to how stable the gold market is.
But some claim that 80% of the gold owned today doesn’t actually exist…If this is true, it would be the largest case of fraud in history.
Dr. Jim Willie has talked about the GLD scam. This is referred to at 2:40 where only a piece of paper is given to the person buying the gold and hence is a gold ownership certificate. This is fine in a system that is trustworthy.
Unfortunately as with the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (COMEX) it is much worse than just 4 claimants per ounce, it is in the hundreds of claimants per one ounce of gold. (Imagine getting keys to your house only to realize 300 other people are claiming ownership for it.)
This is like the fractional reserve lending where people are led to believe in the ponzi scheme of debt based government issued paper as real.
This video has a lot of misleading content that gives false reassurance. For example how do we know the US has the amount of gold that it claims to have when its been caught fixing the economic numbers (including the real number of unemployed) when the US economy has not recovered since 2008?