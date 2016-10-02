Historic Announcement: Yuan Now Included in SDR Basket of Currencies (+Cobra’s Comments on the Reset & SDR)

Editor Note: According to Cobra, the SDR basket of currencies are tied to the Global Currency Reset (GCR). Does this historic announcement mean we are getting closer to the reset? Below I’ve compiled some of Cobra’s comments on the Global Currency Reset and SDR basket of currencies, and after Cobra’s comments I’ve included the IMF announcement along with a must watch video at the end.

Q – Cobra, can you tell us a bit more about US/China relationship regarding the SDR’s. For those out there listening those are the “special drawing rights” created by the IMF for internet accounting purposes. We’ve arrived to the point that not just the banks but the countries themselves that were getting in serious financial trouble. Where do you see us now in the month of Feb. because in Jan the resistance had great hopes that we would be knocking the banks down a huge peg financially. Has this occurred. If so, is it because of the faction, or the schism between US & China.

Cobra: Not just China and US but it’s a global process. You have Positive and negative factions in every country. Positive faction is going to use this instrument of special drawing rights to support the re-set. The cabal has their own version of the re-set and it’s not going to be successful. The cabal wants to create a global centralized banking system that will be partially backed by gold but still hidden and not transparent. The light forces have a plan to create an open source transparent banking system that would be completely open and completely gold backed. Both system can use the SDR’s as their core currency which would be of course expanded to include other currencies in the basket: US dollar, British pound, Euro & japanese yen. There will be some other currency that will be needed to be included in that.

Alexandra – I was just going to ask about that. From a perspective of the ground crew, the key things that we should be looking for so we are not being mis-lead by that which we read is: it should be completely transparent and 100% backed by gold.

Cobra – Yes, it will be completely transparent. Everyone will be able to understand and follow the workings of the new financial system.

Alexandra – OK. I was going to ask you about the currency basket. You have the 4 majors, then the yuan and franc were going to be added. Do you foresee a time when every single currency out there will be added in the basket.

Cobra – Not necessary. We just need to include the major currencies. There will be new exchange rates determined by the productivity of the nations. This evaluation does not include or predict a drastic increase in value of the Dinar. The productivity of that country is not high enough toward a global operation that will finance the certain wealth of contact individuals as some people have predicted. So this is not going to happen.

Alexandra – For all of those who bought Dinar’s, like myself, is that going to just be a lost cause?

Cobra – No, maybe you’ll earn a a little bit but not something to be over drastic about.

Cobra, January Monthly Update, February 2014

…On the surface of the planet, the Eastern Alliance is one step closer towards the Reset as Chinese Yuan is to be included into SDR basket of currencies:

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-imf-china-idUSKBN0TJ24Q20151201#9dsSDDLokLrYsPua.97

Cobra, Solar System / Planetary Situation Update, December 2015

…A new kind of exchange will come to the surface after a short period of money exchange within the new money system, which is gold-backed. The special drawing rights (SDR) are used as currency basket to create the new single currency. This financial unity includes everyone on earth. The new financial system is only a tool for the transition into the moneyless society and the light forces are guardians of that process. They will stop anybody who will try to interfere.

The Event is a financial new beginning and now we are in the Pre-Event phase. What is happening right now within the financial system is the creation of an alternative reality through the Eastern Alliance/BRICS states. As you can see this has permeated to the news of the mass media. The BRICS states have created the Development Bank. Last Friday (20.3.2015) the rate for gold exchange has been redefined, it now gets determined from Shanghai also and not only from London. This means that the Eastern Alliance determines the gold price as well. Throughout history, the financial system was always gold backed and only in the last century this was different. During the Reset the gold backing of the financial system will get reintroduced again. At the moment, the new infrastructure is growing steadily : the light forces and the Eastern Alliance have created the Development Bank, the new gold exchange rate, and different alternative paying systems. This has been accomplished especially through China and Russia. Everything happens step by step and gets prepared for the moment of the Event, so that the global financial system can be shut down. The institutions of the old system have been created by the cabal and are working only for them: Worldbank, IWF, FED, Swift. Nearly all of the money goes to them through a branched self-contained computer network. Only the Resistance Movement has special access to that system.

In July 2012 they created a specific virus which can be activated at any time, so it will destroy the complete computer network of the old financial system. As the virus gets constantly updated to the cabal financial computer system, it can be activated at any moment. When the button gets pressed nothing will work in the financial system : no money will come out of the machines, no credit cards can be used, no stock market… Everybody will be excluded from access to all of that at the time of the Event. The purpose of that is to cut off the cabal from their access to the money of the world. This is a major part of the Reset. All debts will get deleted (except some debts between private people -after approval). Most of the debts are illegally created, they have their origin in the abusive money system of the cabal.

Notes from Cobra’s Conference in Konstanz, Germany, May 2015

Rob: Another interesting thing you reported recently that the Chinese yuan is recruited into the SDR basket of currencies. That kind of is a major change in preparation for RV revaluation and the global currency reset under the Event. Would you agree?

Cobra: Yes, exactly because the plan was always for the reset to include the Chinese yuan and perhaps even some more currencies, so this is a step in the right direction. Some people feel that this is a step towards a globalized planetary Cabal government. That’s not true. There is a lot of fear-based propaganda out there regarding the situation, but in reality the Jesuits are behind this and all though the years the Eastern Alliance has infiltrated the light forces. The Jesuits are not so strong any more. They will not be able to do anything when the Event happens.

Cobra, October Monthly Update 2015

…And USA has been forced to approve the inclusion of the Chinese Yuan into the SDR basket of currencies:

http://geopolitics.co/2015/09/27/us-approves-yuan-sdr-inclusion-after-china-orders-300-boeing-planes/