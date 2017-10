6 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



On September 21, 2017, Derrick Broze spoke at the Nexus Earth Conference in Aspen, Colorado. Broze spoke about taking a holistic approach to decentralization. His focus is on moving beyond simply economics, but looking at the food production system, education system, and our personal relationships.

Find out more about Nexus: NexusEarth.com

This article (A Holistic Approach to Decentralization) was originally published on The Conscious Resistance and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.