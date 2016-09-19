IMF Chief Christine Lagarde to Face Trial in French Court

11 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Once in while, a feel good story comes around. As we covered in our recent episode of ON THE QT @21WIRE.TV, the thought of IMF head Christine Lagarde facing trial over her $440 million pay-off to elite insider Bernard Tapie – is certain to bring a smile to many. For years, the public have had to endure watching globalist elites swooning around their jet-set circuit. From Aspen, to Wall Street, to the World Economic Forum in Davos, they pontificate about ‘economics’, and alongside their pop culture mascots like Bono from U2 seated comfortably in their Gulfstream Jets. They claim to be peddling “solutions’ and that they are somehow saving the world’s poor from abject poverty.

However, Lagarde isn’t the first international bankster luminary to be led into the dock. No sooner did previous IMF head Dominique Straus-Khan announce during a speech the “risks for the global economy” calling for a new approach to economic policymaking, Straus-Khan was swiftly brought down after being accused of raping an NYC hotel maid. Later, he was dragged over the media coals for his membership to a elite VIP ‘sex party’ ring.

Is Lagarde involved in high level corruption, or is she being decommissioned for another reason? Or is it both?

France 24/Reuters

International Monetary Find (IMF) chief Christine Lagarde will stand trial for her role in a €400 million ($440 million) payout as French finance minister in 2008 to businessman Bernard Tapie from December 12, a French court said on Monday.

France’s highest appeals court rejected her appeal against a judge’s order in December for her to stand trial at the Cour de Justice de la Republique, a special court that tries ministers for crimes in office.

“She will attend,” Lagarde‘s lawyer Patrick Maisonneuve told Reuters.

The trial, which will run until December 20, will only be the fifth in the history of the tribunal, which is made up of three judges and six lawmakers from both the lower and upper houses of parliament.

Lagarde is accused of negligence with the result that public funds were misused by improperly approving the decision to allow an out-of-court arbitration in the dispute with Tapie, a supporter of conservative former president Nicolas Sarkozy.

A Paris appeals court has ordered Tapie to reimburse the state, but the businessman has lodged an appeal, which is still pending.

The case goes back to when Tapie sued the state for compensation after selling his stake in sports company Adidas to Credit Lyonnais in 1993. He claimed the bank had defrauded him after it later resold his stake for a much higher sum.

Source: 21st Century Wire

Related: