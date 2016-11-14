Indian Infrastructure to Provide USD 375 Bln Opportunities for Investors

12 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Indian banking system is burdened with USD 120 billion stressed assets. Due to unavailability of money at cheaper rate, India looks towards foreign investors for funding its infrastructure sectors.

New Delhi (Sputnik) – In what could be major opportunities for foreign investors, India has announced a major investment plan for the next three years. Indian Road Transport and Shipping Ministry has set target of USD 375 billion investment in road transport and shipping sector by 2019 that could help to generate 50 million employment opportunities in jobless economy.

“There will be investment worth USD 375 billion in highways and shipping sector in five years,” says India’s Road Transport and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari.

India also plans to sell approximately USD750 million of offshore Indian currency bonds in Singapore and London. The fund received from the sale of the bond will be used in construction of roads and shipping sector.

Source: Sputnik News

