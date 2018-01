Jim Willie: Fatal Blow to the Petrodollar Coming into View in 2018

The U.S. Dollar is not ruling the seas of global commerce anymore. In 2018, non-Dollar platforms will continue the Dollar’s decline, Dr. Jim Willie tells Silver Doctors.

The Dollar has been the world reserve currency for decades, but the increase of non-Dollar trade is threatening the Dollar’s dominance.