14 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



In This Exclusive MUST LISTEN Interview, Jim Willie Warns Crises Are Coming, And Trump Will Be Blamed For Them…

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

In this episode:

What makes Donald Trump different than other presidents?

The U.S. has already defaulted on the debt

US/China Trade War – Are the Fireworks About to Begin?

Will Brexit actually happen?

Update on gold-trade note and Nordic Euro

Is the Euro strong?

The middle east in 2017

Source: Silver Doctors

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!