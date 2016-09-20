Jim Willie: US Dollar Faces 30% Devaluation As BRICS Prepare Return of Gold Standard!

15 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Jim Willie

The Fascist Business Model incorporates all the worse elements of Keynesian economics, a broken fallacious school of thought. The model also integrates a vast system of economic heresy, put forth as public address dogma. All their messages are wrong. They are instead aligned with support of the power structure where big banks conduct self-dealing and print money for themselves.

Consider many of the Fascist Business Model messages, laced within the endless din of propaganda. Their messages are all false, in support of the existing power structure in place. The Jackass privately calls it Reich Economics, a truly broken appendix to the demonstrably broken Keynesian chapters of heretical economics. The West has followed the methods of John Maynard Keynes, who also held disdain for the Gold Standard. In doing so, the West has destroyed the financial platforms, eroded the capital formation devices, polluted the business arenas, and put the entire USEconomy at risk of systemic failure.

The only success of the model is preservation of power, which soon will come to an end.

Consider the many primary tenets of what the Jackass disparagingly calls Reich Economics, the phony standards of destructive economic and financial practices. They are all embedded in heresy. The public and financial professionals are coerced to accept the heresies as dogma, passed on by the high priests at the USFed and Wall Street banks. They are all highly destructive, yet widely accepted as valid and firmly in place.

ECONOMIC HERESIES

Quantitative Easing, the USFed initiative of bond purchases, is considered stimulus. It is not. Instead, it undermines the entire sovereign bond market. It encourages legitimate investors to dump USTreasury Bonds to the USFed itself, while other legitimate investors refuse to buy USTBonds. The effect is to force hedging against the hyper monetary inflation, to raise the cost structure, and to eliminate the profit margins. Entire businesses and business segments shut down, retire their capital, and slash jobs. QE saves the big banks by providing liquidity to insolvent financial structures. At the same time, by saving the Too Big To Fail banks, QE destroys the integrity of the entire USEconomy, if not the entire Western Economy.

Zero Interest Rate Policy is considered as a kick-start to the USEconomy, another stimulus. It is not. Instead, it distorts the price of money, distorts the financial market, and results in tremendous misallocation of capital. It also encourages a vast casino, whereby investors try to profit from anticipating the USFed itself. The nation has thus lost its way, unable or unwilling to pursue the correct fruitful path of capital formation, business creation, product development, job hiring, and profit generation. Worse, the entire industries of insurance and pensions are systematically destroyed, from the ultra-low interest rate. They cannot sustain their business models without the proper income from their books of business. Lastly, the ultra-low rate does not reward savers. Little known, the volume of consumer loans is much less than the volume of certificates of deposit at banks. Therefore, low rates slow the USEconomy, not stimulate it.

The jobless rate is reported to be low. It is not. The actual figure for the Jobless Rate is taken directly from the state unemployment insurance rolls. When the Obama Admin two years ago stopped the 99-week extensions for recipients, the result was an immediate reduction in the jobless rate. Millions of people fell off the rolls, and were no longer considered unemployed. The Labor Participation Rate is the more accurate measure to follow. It is falling tragically, and supports the premise that the Jobless Rate is well over 20%.

The USEconomy is always reported to be in a sluggish recovery. It is not. By all accounts, it appears illegal for economists to claim a recession is in progress. They lose their jobs. The same goes for financial reports in the press and television broadcasts. They lose their jobs. Guests who mention recession are cut off. The reality is horribly painful. The USEconomy has been stuck in a vicious recession since 2007, of magnitude minus 4% to minus 6% every year on the Gross Domestic Product. The fiscal policy and monetary policy both contribute to the deterioration.

War spending is considered to lift the USEconomy with trickle down benefits. It is not. In fact, war spending is probably an order of magnitude more destructive than simple welfare payouts. The trickle down effect is destructive at every step. In a health environment, capital formation and development of products and services promotes a positive trickle down effect with streams of suppliers and efficiencies integrated. In war spending, explosions and killing are the name of the game. The trickle down is of destruction, ruin, and misery. The argument on reconstruction that follows the wartime activity is laughable. To be sure, some reconstruction takes place, but not sufficient in volume. Besides, the funds set aside for rebuilding are usually stolen by the Elites (see Kissinger, Clinton Foundation) while the Senators enjoy kickbacks.

The Too Big To Fail banks are considered essential to preserve. They are not. They are universally financial crime centers and criminal organizations. They are preserved at the expense of the USEconomy. The big US banks are in control of the USGovt, thus kept in positions of power. While the big US banks are kept in operation, the cost is heavy, since the USEconomy is permitted to degrade, deteriorate, and decay. The mantra should be that we save the big banks but killed the economy.

Federal deficit spending is considered to sustain long-term economic growth, and to avert recessionary spirals. It does not. Deficit spending is an accumulating disaster. In bad times, the deficits are enormous. In good times, the deficits remain sizeable. Over the long stretch of time, the deficits have made $20 trillion in unpayable debts which will never be repaid. The portion of foreign held USGovt debt went above the 50% level several years ago. Since the Lehman failure, foreign creditors have been secretly calling the shots, making many hidden decisions. The other hidden effect of the staggering federal debt is pressure to maintain the prevailing interest rate near zero. A normal rate of 5% would mean $1 trillion in annual borrowing cost alone. No discipline whatsoever exists in managing the deficits. Systemic breakdown and federal debt default are the result.

The sanctions imposed against Russia and Iran are reported as removing bad elements from integrated involvement in the Western Economy. It does not. The sanctions are designed to prevent the removal and abandonment of the USDollar as global currency reserve and global trade payment standard. The sanctions are motivated to sustain the King Dollar Court and to retain its global usage, which permits continued $trillion thefts by the banker cabal. To attempt a cutoff of Russia and Iran, two former historical empires, is both ambitious and impossible. They will both be integrated with the European Economy, as gas suppliers. The upshot will be more blowback against the United States, for its exception power plays and engrained corruption.

The central bank franchise system is considered as promoting economic growth, assuring financial stability, and encouraging employment. It does not. The system endorsed fake money, a debt based complex extravaganza of corrupt money. The system enables monetary creation by the bankers, ruin of the system by their invalid structure of money, then confiscation of assets by the creators of fake money. The central bank system sustains the banker power, which since 2001 has grabbed both the White House and the USCongress with its tentacles. The consequence of their century of rule with central bank pillbox controls has been Western Economic destruction and widespread big bank insolvency. Their continued plans are being interrupted.

The War on Terrorism is reported to keep America safe. It does not. The architects are the primary perpetrators of terrorism. They employ hidden tools with numerous mercenary groups, or simply hire the Mossad like in Paris, Brussels, and Nice. The fake war is to provide adequate smokescreen for rampant narcotics production, distribution, and integration within banking operations.

Expansion of the USDollar money supply is considered to lift the USEconomy and to enable its development. It does not. The bitter fruits of the Fascist Business Model cannot be seen more clearly in the fast falling Money Velocity graph. It is down almost 50% since QE was installed. The USD money supply has risen easily by double, yet the USEconomy is in tatters. In a most perverse manner, the new USDollars generated are a type of anti-matter in a financial sense. The pure unadulterated inflation is acid and destructive of capital and wealth engines.

NEW SCHEISS DOLLAR & GOLD TRADE STANDARD

In time, expect an eventual refusal by Eastern producing nations to accept USTreasury Bills in payment for trade. The IMF reversal decision assures this USTBill blockade in time, and might accelerate the timetable. The United States Govt cannot continue on five glaring fronts of gross negligence and major violations. These violations have prompted the BRICS & Alliance nations to hasten their development of diverse non-USD platforms toward the goal of displacing the USDollar while at the same time take steps toward the return of the Gold Standard.

The New Scheiss Dollar will arrive in order to assure continued import supply to the USEconomy. It will be given a 30% devaluation out of the gate, then many more devaluations of similar variety. The New Dollar will fail all foreign and Eastern scrutiny. The USGovt will be forced to react to USTBill rejection at the ports. The US must accommodate with the New Scheiss Dollar in order to assure import supply, and to alleviate the many stalemates to come. The United States finds itself on the slippery slope that leads to the Third World, a Jackass forecast that has been presented since Lehman fell (better described as killed by JPM and GSax). The only apparent alternative is for the United States Govt to lease a large amount of gold bullion (like 10,000 tons) from China in order to properly launch a gold-backed currency. Doing so would open the gates for a generation of commercial colonization, but actual progress in returning capitalism to the United States. The cost would be supply shortages to the USEconomy, a result of enormous export increases to China.

The colonization has already begun, with secret deals galore. It is very unclear what deals are being struck in order to arrange for the USGovt to have a proper gold reserve hoard, for backing a new legitimate USDollar. Meetings at very high level are in progress, with little if any popular representation, only elite members present.

Failure to produce a legitimate bonafide gold-backed currency would mean the United States must proceed with the New Scheiss Dollar, an illegitimate fake phony farce of a currency. It would be subjected to a series of devaluations. The result would be heavy powerful painful price inflation from the import front. The effect would be to reverse a generation of exported inflation by the United States. The entire USEconomy would go into a downward spiral with higher prices, supply shortages, and social disorder. However, the rising prices would come from the currency crisis, and not so much from the hyper monetary inflation. That flood of $trillions has been effectively fire-walled off.

Jim Willie CB is a statistical analyst in marketing research and retail forecasting. He holds a PhD in Statistics. His career has stretched over 25 years. He aspires to thrive in the financial editor world, unencumbered by the limitations of economic credentials. Visit his free website to find articles from topflight authors at www.GoldenJackass.com . For personal questions about subscriptions, contact him at [email protected]

Source: Golden Jackass

Via: Silver Doctors