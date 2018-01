8 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



In this special New Year’s episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss their forecasts and predictions for 2018. Will bitcoin continue to climb? Or will it fall? Will gold ever rise again? What new innovations might emerge…?

Check Keiser Report website for more: http://www.maxkeiser.com/