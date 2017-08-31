Max Keiser Says “Bitcoin is going to $1,000,000,000,000 in the not too distant future”

Cartel better hurry up a futures market so they can carpet bomb 12,500 bitcoin contracts in 3 minutes like they did with gold this morning. Max thinks they will take a different approach, however, to put an end to the bitcoin buzz. Max offers a solution for the counter-attack.

Max Keiser talks all things crypto and government manipulation before switching gears and talking commodities and China.

The commodities markets have woken up lately, especially the base metals and and other mining intensive commodities, and Max’s guest, Dan Collins, covers the Chinese demand for commodities and the effects the demand has on price, both now and moving forward.

