Meet Goldman Sachs, the Vampire Squid

We all know Goldman Sachs is the very embodiment of evil…or do we? What is Goldman Sachs? What does it do? Where did it come from and where is it going, and is there anything that can be done to stop it? Buckle in for this edition of The Corbett Report where James dares to take on the vampire squid itself.
Show Notes:
|“Goldman Sachs Is Just Plain Evil” by Joe Crow Ryan
|Time Reference:
|00:01
|Max Keiser takes offense to Goldman Sachs story
|Time Reference:
|01:01
|Douglas Valentine on Guns and Butter March 1, 2017
|Time Reference:
|01:30
|William Engdahl on Guns and Butter March 8, 2017
|Time Reference:
|01:54
|Evil Empire: Goldman Sachs
|Time Reference:
|02:12
|Wall Street – evil in our time
|Time Reference:
|02:21
|The Great American Bubble Machine
|Time Reference:
|03:09
|Did Goldman Sachs caused [sic]both the 1929 and 2008 depressions?
|Time Reference:
|04:24
|The Great Crash, 1929 by John Kenneth Galbraith
|Time Reference:
|06:53
|Is Goldman responsible for Greek crisis?
|Time Reference:
|08:41
|Goldman Sachs Helped Greece Mask Real Debt
|Time Reference:
|10:03
|Goldman Sachs Agrees to Pay More than $5 Billion in Connection with Its Sale of Residential Mortgage Backed Securities
|Time Reference:
|11:34
|Goldman Sachs CNBC Documentary
|Time Reference:
|11:36
|Goldman Sachs v. Occupy Wall Street: A Greg Palast Investigation
|Time Reference:
|16:01
|How Goldman Sachs killed Penn Central
|Time Reference:
|19:22
|A Top Trader at Goldman, Sachs Pleads Guilty to Insider Charges
|Time Reference:
|19:27
|How Goldman gambled on starvation
|Time Reference:
|19:34
|Money and Power: How Goldman Sachs Came to Rule the World
|Time Reference:
|21:17
|Episode 232 – AIG Exposed
|Time Reference:
|29:45
|The Secret (Insurance) Agent Men
|Time Reference:
|29:52
|Chasing Goldman Sachs: How the Masters of the Universe Melted Wall Street Down . . . And Why They’ll Take Us to the Brink Again
|Time Reference:
|30:58
|Blankfein Says He’s Just Doing ‘God’s Work’
|Time Reference:
|32:54
|How Does Goldman Sachs Make Its Profits?
|Time Reference:
|33:35
|Obama Appoints Goldman Sachs Lobbyist to Top Treasury
|Time Reference:
|38:31
|Geithner Grilled on Goldman Sachs
|Time Reference:
|38:47
|Politics Sachs: How Wall Street’s biggest bank has both Bush and Clinton on the hook
|Time Reference:
|39:03
|Obama Working for Goldman Sachs
|Time Reference:
|39:42
|The revolving door between politics and private sector
|Time Reference:
|41:05
|Prodi, Monti, Draghi et Barroso à Goldman Sachs… Stop aux conflits d’intérêt des commissaires
|Time Reference:
|41:43
|Goldman Sachs rules the world – Trader Interview BBC
|Time Reference:
|42:07
|The Fall of Long-Term Capital Management
|Time Reference:
|43:21
|Panel calls out Donald Trump’s hypocrisy surrounding himself with Goldman Sachs people
|Time Reference:
|45:15
|Trump Hits Cruz With Goldman Sachs
|Time Reference:
|45:23
|Trump #MakesGoldmanSachsGreatAgain
|Time Reference:
|45:53
|Trump announces 5th high profile hire from Goldman Sachs
|Time Reference:
|46:10
|Crowd At Donald Trump’s Rally Chant DRAIN THE SWAMP!
|Time Reference:
|46:27
|Trump announces 5th high profile hire from Goldman Sachs
|Time Reference:
|46:57
|Interview 1252 – Nomi Prins Exposes Government Sachs
|Time Reference:
|47:29
|Interview 1249 – Carey Wedler on How Government $ach$ Won The (s)Election
|Time Reference:
|48:29
|Gary Cohn: “The Fed Is Doing A Good Job”; Trump “Respects The Powers Of The Fed”
|Time Reference:
|50:20
This article (Meet Goldman Sachs, the Vampire Squid) was originally published on The Corbett Report and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.