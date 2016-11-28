New Currency for The United States Republic – Backed by Gold – Ready for Distribution

The real biggie that came from two separate Pentagon sources is that the US government is about to announce new Treasury dollars for use in North America.

The sources have done their own fact checking and they say there is a “90%” chance these are the real deal.

CIA sources in Asia go further and say the new bills will replace the US dollar bills currently in circulation inside the United States and that Americans will take a 50% haircut when they exchange for the new bills. US dollars outside of the United States will keep their current value, the sources say.