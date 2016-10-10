Poor America: 7 In 10 Americans Have Less Than $1,000 In Savings

12 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Joseph Jankowski

All day the political class will talk down to the American public about how they have the drive to cause an economic turnaround inside the U.S. and restore prosperity. Wielding their statist solutions to every government created distortion in the economy, the rhetoric from Washington dogmatizes an ongoing “recovery” produced by those that call themselves leaders.

“Anyone claiming that America’s economy is in decline is peddling fiction,” President Obama said in his State of the Union address earlier this year.

This week Obama came out and said that his administration has created a “more durable, growing economy” with “15 million new private-sector jobs since early 2010” in an essay in the Economist.

But as most people are aware by now, the government-calculated numbers are always twisted in order to create the illusion of economic recovery. Just take the jobs report produced for July, where some 200,000 jobs created were the product of a virtual reality created by a faulty model and the manipulation of seasonal adjustments.

“The gimmicked, headline payroll gain of 255,000 more realistically should have come in below zero, net of built-in upside biases,” John Williams of Shadow Stats said about the July figure.

If there is a recovery, people would have money in their savings, right? Savings is undoubtedly an indicator of wealth.

It turns out that 7 in 10 Americans have less than $1,000 in their savings account.

From USA Today:

Last year, GoBankingRates surveyed more than 5,000 Americans only to uncover that 62% of them had less than $1,000 in savings. Last month GoBankingRates again posed the question to Americans of how much they had in their savings account, only this time it asked 7,052 people. The result? Nearly seven in 10 Americans (69%) had less than $1,000 in their savings account. Breaking the survey data down a bit further, we find that 34% of Americans don’t have a dime in their savings account, while another 35% have less than $1,000. Of the remaining survey-takers, 11% have between $1,000 and $4,999, 4% have between $5,000 and $9,999, and 15% have more than $10,000.

Let’s reiterate a figure shown above: 34% of Americans don’t have a dime in their savings account. When applying this number to the total population of the United States, there are over 108 million people who have no savings whatsoever.

There cannot possibly be an economic recovery going on when a third of the population has no money to fall back on. And considering that savings is essential for capital investment, it’s obvious that the average person is contributing nothing to growth.

This is a sign that the United States, the so-called nation of economic opportunity and prosperity, is economically broken.

The US Census Bureau released numbers just a year ago which found that 47 million Americans fall below the poverty threshold of about $24,000 of median household income a year.

Welcome to poor America.

Here are some more shocking statistics that prove the U.S. is NOT in a recovery and average Americans are struggling to make ends meet.

Courtesy of Michael Snyder of the Economic Collapse Blog:

To give an answer to Mr. Snyder’s question mentioned above, a huge reason “the greatest nation on the planet” cannot take care of its own people is because there is a giant government on its back, infested with special interests, sucking hundreds of billions of dollars out of the economy every quarter.

Inflation-adjusted federal tax revenues hit a record $765 billion for the first quarter of fiscal year 2016, while the federal government still ran a $215 billion deficit during that time, according to a Treasury Department statement.

Whenever you hear a politician speak of economic recovery, without the mention of shrinking the size of government, just understand it is not possible and that special interests are siphoning the life right out of your economy.

Joseph Jankowski is a contributor for Planet Free Will.com. His works have been published by recognizable alternative news sites like GlobalResearch.ca, ActivistPost.com, Mintpressnews.com and ZeroHedge.com.

Via: Activist Post

