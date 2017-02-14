President Trump Says Currencies Will All Be on a ‘Level Playing Field Sooner than We Think’ 

16 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Kauilapele

It appears that this was more pointed towards Asian currencies, but it may very well be related to what many feel is going to happen, namely, a GCR (Global Currency Reset) and/or the (in)famous, RV (ReValuation) of certain currencies. I was amazed to find it in this video (thanks to BEP), so I checked out the WH YouTube page and found the complete press conference (with Japan PM Shinzo Abe) that contains the same information (but in much HIgher D).

The initial question is at 24:30, and the part about currencies occurs at 26:27. There is also a mention of Trump speaking with “various representatives of China” (Chinese Elders, anyone?) in there as well.

The video below begins at 24:30.

