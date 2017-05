8 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



“V” welcomes back Charles for an in-depth discussion regarding Charles’s blogs: TINA’s Legacy: Free Money, Bread and Circuses and Collapse, How Higher Education Became an Obscenely Profitable Racket That Enriches the Few at the Expense of the Many (Student Debt-Serfs) and Want to Understand Rising Wealth Inequality? Look at Debt and Interest.