On today’s episode of Double Down, hosts Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert are joined by Swiss asset manager, Egon von Greyerz to discuss the Swiss National Bank’s big bets on equities.

As Kenny Rogers sang, there are a few basic rules to gambling: You’ve got to know when to hold ’em / Know when to fold ’em / Know when to walk away /And know when to run. Is it time for central bankers to run? Egon von Greyerz tells Double Down that he believes that the Swiss National Bank has placed the entire wealth of the nation on just one risky bet and they’re gambling that other central bank suckers might eventually show up to their craps table and help them fold their bets. It may, however, be time to run.

Source: Sputnik News