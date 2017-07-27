V the Guerrilla Economist on Coast to Coast with George Noory

V the Guerrilla Economist’s appearance at 1 a.m. Eastern time on the Coast to Coast AM radio program with George Noory Friday, July 21, 2017 has been simulcast on the RogueMoney YouTube channel (you can listen to the full broadcast with other guests here — JWS).

“V” is a “guerrilla economist” who has worked for some of the top commodity trading firms and investment banks. He also contributed to private think tanks that help create investment policy. His track record is uncanny and well documented on his appearances with Steve Quayle and Doug Hagmann. V predicted with pinpoint accuracy the play by play of the Eurozone crisis, he was the first to warn about Japan’s disastrous economic policies and how this would be the domino that would gravely affect the global economy.

