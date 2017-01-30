The Event Chronicle
Deutsche Bank
Finance

Warning: Deutsche Reports Global Economy Is About To Rollover

X22 Report — Episode 1188

In this episode:

  • Initial and continuing claims continue to surge.
  • New home sales collapsed.
  • The Dow hit 20,000 and the debt is about to hit 20 Trillion all at the same time.
  • The stock market fueled by debt.
  • Trump’s expected Ambassador says the EU will collapse.
  • Deutsche Bank reports the global economy is about to rollover and world trade will decline.
  • Be prepared for the inflationary depression.
  • Trump is pushing forward with his executive orders.
  • EPA creates rogue twitter accounts to bypass the gag order.
  • White House debunks the case they told the EPA to take down climate change page.
  • Mexico says it will not pay for the wall.
  • Net neutrality is under fire as Trump appoints Ajit Pai.
  • Secret service agent says she will not take a bullet for Trump.
  • Trump says he is for torture but will look to Mattis and Pompeo to decide.
  • Tulsi Gabbard visits Syria and comes back with horror stories about the US and terrorists and says it needs to stop.
  • Corporate media pushing the idea that Trump will create safe zones in Syria in his next executive order, no executive order has been seen.
  • The doomsday clock has been moved to two and a half minutes to midnight, the elite are pushing their agenda to trap Trump in a war and collapse the economy.

Source: X22 Report

