Warning: Deutsche Reports Global Economy Is About To Rollover

X22 Report — Episode 1188
In this episode:
- Initial and continuing claims continue to surge.
- New home sales collapsed.
- The Dow hit 20,000 and the debt is about to hit 20 Trillion all at the same time.
- The stock market fueled by debt.
- Trump’s expected Ambassador says the EU will collapse.
- Deutsche Bank reports the global economy is about to rollover and world trade will decline.
- Be prepared for the inflationary depression.
- Trump is pushing forward with his executive orders.
- EPA creates rogue twitter accounts to bypass the gag order.
- White House debunks the case they told the EPA to take down climate change page.
- Mexico says it will not pay for the wall.
- Net neutrality is under fire as Trump appoints Ajit Pai.
- Secret service agent says she will not take a bullet for Trump.
- Trump says he is for torture but will look to Mattis and Pompeo to decide.
- Tulsi Gabbard visits Syria and comes back with horror stories about the US and terrorists and says it needs to stop.
- Corporate media pushing the idea that Trump will create safe zones in Syria in his next executive order, no executive order has been seen.
- The doomsday clock has been moved to two and a half minutes to midnight, the elite are pushing their agenda to trap Trump in a war and collapse the economy.
Source: X22 Report