Warning, The Petro Yuan Will Change The World As We Know It

More chaos to Bitcoin will be coming soon, it looks like they are getting ready to dump another huge amount of Bitcoin on the market, this will bring the price down once again. US savings rate drops, pending home sales decline as Freddie pushes its new plan for mortgages, 3% no income check. Foreign central banks are dumping Treasuries. UBS reports that the petro yuan will change the world as more countries and investors move towards it. The transition is happening now.

Report date: 04.30.2018