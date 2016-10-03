Wells Fargo 2.0: Massachussetts Charges Morgan Stanley With Dishonest Conduct To Cross-Sell Product

20 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Step aside Wells Fargo fake account scandal: moments ago Reuters and Bloomberg reported that Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin charges Morgan Stanley with “dishonest and unethical conduct” related to “high pressure sales contests” in Massachusetts, Rhode Island.

Here are the headlines:

Massachusetts charges Morgan Stanley with running unethical sales contests to cross sell products

Massachusetts accuses Morgan Stanley of dishonest, unethical conduct related to high-pressure sales contests

Massachusetts says conduct occurred in Massachusetts, Rhode Island * Massachusetts accuses brokers of pushing so-called “securities based loans” as a means to boost business

Massachusetts files administrative complaint seeking a fine, censure, and relief for customers who got the loans

As the complaint further notes, “The sales contest created a material conflict of interest which violated the firm’s fiduciary duty to clients in pursuit of brokerage customers opening banking and lending accounts.”

Focus of contest was securities based loans; complaint seeks censure, cease and desist, equitable relief for customers who entered into SBLs. Gavlin says the contest almost tripled SBL accounts opened in year before.

MS stock falls to session lows on the news, down as much as 1.6%.

Source: Zero Hedge

