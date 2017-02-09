When Will America Jail Their Bankers Like Iceland is Doing?

10 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By James Hall

The most dramatic contrast in the rule of law against the architects of financial theft can be seen in the way America protects their banksters and the accountability that Iceland imposed on their financial crooks. The fact that the orthodox financial press refuses to cover the incarceration of Iceland’s Bankers Face 74 Years in Prison While US Banks Profit After Your Bailout, is clear proof who really controls the political and economic institutions in the United States. As for the courts, America has long ago shredded the rule of law in this country.

“Five top bankers from Iceland’s two largest banks — Landsbankinn and Kaupþing — were found guilty of embezzlement, market manipulation, and breach of fiduciary duties. Though the country’s maximum penalty for financial crimes currently stands at six years, the Supreme Court is currently hearing arguments to extend the limit. Most of those convicted have so far been sentenced to between two and five years.”

Pray tell, when will the public wake up from their systematic induced lobotomy from a culture designed to purge even a fundamental understanding of money, finance and economics? A society based upon psychosurgery has produced the densest population on the planet. Stuck on Stupid does not say enough about the fools that keep obeying the dictates of the financial elites.

In a demonstration of supreme chutzpah, former Federal Reserve Chairman, Ben Shalom Bernanke points the finger at his brethren tribe of moneychangers, while spinning out the con that the Fed came to the rescue. Ben Bernanke: More execs should have gone to jail for causing Great Recession, exemplifies just how inept the media presstitutes are in allowing the bag man for the banksters to deflect the true culprit of the cause of financial ruin.

“With publication of his memoir, The Courage to Act, on Tuesday by W.W. Norton & Co., Bernanke has some thoughts about what went right and what went wrong. For one thing, he says that more corporate executives should have gone to jail for their misdeeds. The Justice Department and other law-enforcement agencies focused on indicting or threatening to indict financial firms, he notes, “but it would have been my preference to have more investigation of individual action, since obviously everything what went wrong or was illegal was done by some individual, not by an abstract firm.”

The eradication of honest species is a direct result of the debt created fiat money system operated by the Federal Reserve. Acceptance of the Central Banking scheme, as legitimate is the fundamental curse of modern economics.

It comes as no shock that the street protests against the banksters has been infiltrated by the masters of the universe to insulate the central bank from the authentic outrage that sincere protestors express. However, mere demonstrations will not secure criminal indictments from a Department of Injustice that masquerades as the “Peoples’ Sheriff”.

The Iceland experience is a most hopeful action taken against the monetary criminal elites, who operate as the global alchemist of counterfeit usury.

Zero-hedge published the account, First They Jailed The Bankers, Now Every Icelander To Get Paid Back In Bank Sale.

“Because Icelanders took control of their government, they effectively own the banks.Benediktsson believes this will bring foreign capital into the country and ultimately fuel the economy — which, incidentally, remains the only European nation to recover fully from the 2008 crisis. Iceland even managed to pay its outstanding debt to the IMF in full — in advance of the due date.”

Wow, rejoice and praise the Lord . . .

John 2:15 – King James Bible – And when he had made a scourge of small cords, he drove them all out of the temple, and the sheep, and the oxen; and poured out the changers’ money, and overthrew the tables.

Now one need not be a Christian or even a believer in a Supreme Being to see the wisdom in righteous anger. The following point is made in Why Did Jesus Drive The Money Changers From The Temple?

“Think about it: Immediately after Jesus dealt with the opportunists, he became a magnet for the very ones whom others so often take advantage of. It may be that when we take a courageous stand for righteousness, some will recognize and appreciate that stand. The world is full of downtrodden people who are looking for someone to stand up for them. If we don’t do it, who will?”

The nation of Iceland stepped up with the greatest of bravery to assert their national sovereignty and righteous inherent autonomy. Defying the banksters cabal and ridding the exploitation of the IMF is not only possible, but necessary.

Since a financial analysis of Corporatocracy dissects business activities, the ordinary protestor opposing Wall Street often makes a mistake by railing against capitalism believing that both are synonymous. The average American has a rudimentary understanding of finance at best. In the current condition of the popular culture, most pay even less lip service to the lessons of scripture.

Blocking out both disciplines inflicts a void of profound economic knowledge. The Banksters of high finance share the lineage of the Pharisees from biblical times. Today, stealing from the public has become a computerized science.

Unless and until the American populace matures and shows the responsibility to confront the very nature and basis of the debt extortion formula, used by the banksters, the successful resistance that Iceland adopted will not be seen in the United States. In all the discussions during this presidential election cycle, no one is making the case to abolish the Federal Reserve, not even Rand Paul.

The study of economics is more about human nature than forecasts. As long as the most corrupt are rewarded for their offenses, the banking cartel will remain a den of thieves.

Community banking must be resurrected and a Glass–Steagall Banking Act reinstituted to separate commercial from investment banking. A host of more permanent measures to eliminate the operations and functions of the Fed must then follow.

This article (When Will America Jail Their Banksters Like Iceland is Doing?) was originally published on Waking Times and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.