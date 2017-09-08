Yet Another Banker ‘Suicide’… and More Questions

61 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Joseph P. Farrell

There’s been yet another sad death of a banker, this time Ms. Lindsey Jacoby, a mother of a y0ung daughter and son, dead of an apparent suicide at 40. Here are two versions of the story that many here shared this past week:

The New York Post version of this story suggests that there may have been some sort of domestic or marital unpleasantness behind Ms. Lindsey’s unfortunate death:

A neighbor reported seeing Lindsay taken from the house in an ambulance two weeks ago. “I think there was something going on with them,” he said. “It seems like there was something amiss.”

However, there is nothing in this statement, beyond the estimation of the neighbor, to give any evidence or credence to this. Further, there does not appear to be any history of emotional problems with Ms. Jacoby.

Like all such stories recently, this one does bear a relationship to patterns we’ve seen with other mysterious deaths of people in the finance business. Consider only the following similarities:

1) The reportage of the story itself repeats the pattern found often in the lamestream corporate media of not mentioning its similarities to other deaths of people in the business; it mentions a bare minimum of facts, and then ends with the implication that it’s a “typical” suicide my suggesting domestic problems, for which, again, there is no evidence;

2) The manner of death replicates features seen in other such “suicides” of people walking off the tops of buildings, a pattern seen from London to New York City to Hong Kong;

3) Ms. Jacoby worked as a recruiter for big names in finance and banking, including two names that recurs frequently in the overall pattern of banker deaths:

“She previously worked in internal recruiting positions at Oppenheimer and Co., JPMorgan and Citigroup, and served as the CEO and president at her own firm, Jacoby Staffing.” (Emphasis added)

Something in my high octane speculative opinion is clearly going on to inspire all these people to walk off the roofs of buildings and plunge to their deaths. Either something they have seen or encountered in their professional lives has driven them to this kind of despair, or they have uncovered something, or entertained the “wrong kinds of suspicions” and let them be known to others and were “suicided” as a result of this. Ms. Jacoby’s untimely death comes mere days after the death of Ronald Bernard, the Dutch banker whose revelations took the internet by storm when he alleged that pedophilia and other literally diabolical practices infested the upper echelons of high finance.

The biggest mystery here, and one that I think deserves mentioning, is why there appears to be no followup investigations anywhere, not in the major media, and none that I am aware of in the so-called alternative research community. But much more importantly, given all the weird deaths of people in finance, and the recurrence of big names in some cases, like JP Morgan, or HSBC, or the connections of some of these “suicided” people to insurance or regulatory agencies, why do we have no apparent governmental investigations of these deaths, which have now spanned the globe from Wall Street, to the City of London, to Luxembourg, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, and Hong Kong? Are we to believe there are no investigations whatsoever? Or are they so incredibly secret, or disturbing, that nothing can be said about them?

At this stage, it’s anyone’s guess, and like most of you probably do, I entertain my own dark suspicions of what at least a few of the connections might be. Those, for the moment, will have to remain private until more information is available. But in the meantime, it’s the type of reporting of these events, and the almost total lack of followup on what the “investigations” of each of them revealed, plus the almost complete and unimaginable lack of any sort of official investigations of the apparent pattern, that disturbs…

See you on the flip side…

Joseph P. Farrell has a doctorate in patristics from the University of Oxford, and pursues research in physics, alternative history and science, and “strange stuff”. His book The Giza DeathStar, for which the Giza Community is named, was published in the spring of 2002, and was his first venture into “alternative history and science”.

Images: Daily Mail

This article (Yet Another Banker ‘Suicide’… and More Questions) was originally published on Giza Death Star and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.