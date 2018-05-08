Advanced Technology Insider Emery Smith Has Created Inventions that Can Heal the Planet

134 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



This prolific insider is also a skilled inventor who owned an amazing company based on ZeroPointEnergy for 5 years. As you can imagine, that did not go over too well with those who prefer a muted status quo. And Emery has faced numerous challenges.

By Anne

He’s been severely criticized, suppressed, harassed, and threatened for the work he has tried to bring forward. Yet, he has still managed to keep his wits about him and share his great wealth of knowledge.

Although we have added him here on True Disclosure as a “whistleblower” and others have referred to him as “Secret Space Program whistleblower”, the title “insider” is more appropriate and that is what Emery prefers as well:

A lot of you did not know I was part of these programs. I don’t necessarily call it the Secret Space Program – that’s kinda a pop culture thing. I’m definitely an insider and I’m here to tell the story and I’m one of the most highly credentialed insiders based on the documents I’ve presented to major organizations. Emery Smith

And in the following interview, he discusses the importance of using his inventions to help others and heal the planet. He shares his struggles and his joys; as well as some tidbits regarding fascinating new free energy technology and the capacity to clean up massive toxic nuclear messes like Fukushima.

It’s so refreshing to have an insider on the frontlines with such expanded awareness and compassion for others:

All my inventions only help Gaia, the earth, and only helps the animals and beings on the planet, and the humans as well. Let’s do something that everyone can benefit from… Emery Smith

This is an excellent interview with a lot of heart. Huge thanks to Kosta at ETLetsTalk.com.

Emery has sacrificed friends, family, finances, his health and more to reveal insider secrets from his life in Deep Projects dealing with Extra-terrestrials, Underground Bases, amazing medical technologies, free energy and much more. His life has been threatened repeatedly because he has been speaking out. But he is determined to reveal what he learned first-hand form his years in these projects. The public needs to know! Kosta, ETLetsTalk.com

Please consider donating to Emery here: PayPal.com – Donate to EmerySmith72

VIDEO: Emery Smith Interview – “Conversations with Kosta” – ETLetsTalk.com

Headline Image Source: Exo News

This article (Advanced Technology Insider Emery Smith Has Created Inventions that Can Heal the Planet) was originally published on True Disclosure and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

