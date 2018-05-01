Airplane passenger films strange rotating phenomenon when flying over China’s Xi’an

By UFO Sightings Hotspot

While on a flight the airplane passenger noticed strange lights for about 20 minutes and at some point the lights seem to be rotating before disappearing into the clouds below.

The event happened on April 12, 2018 – The lights are not connected to each other and it seems they are floating free in the sky.

The airplane passenger who reported the strange phenomenon to Mufon case 91673 states:

Astigmatism lasts about 20 minutes

Constant astigmatism

Astigmatism will rotate

It feels strange

Into the cloud disappears