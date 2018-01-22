Extraterrestrial Life is Visiting Earth, the Most Suppressed Story in Human History

24 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



This is disclosure of hidden, suppressed ET/UFO information at the highest levels. The purpose of this whole event is to “attempt to accomplish what the Congress has failed to do for 45 years — seek out the facts surrounding the most important issue of this or any other time. There were a lot of other super high-level, credible witnesses who are having the guts to come forward and talk about their direct experience with UFOs.

The Citizen Hearing on Disclosure was a landmark event. Dozens of UFO witnesses presented evidence to several former congressmen and women, similar to what would take place during congressional hearings. Witnesses were brought together from all parts of the world. Reuben was a primary founder of the organization that produced the event, and he and his partner, Jeremy Corbell, have edited hundreds of hours of video to make it available to the public. In this lecture Reuben will present the best moments of the Citizen Hearing on Disclosure caught on video.