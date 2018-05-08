Captain Mark Richards: Secret Space Program Whistleblower — All 8 Interviews

127 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Kerry Cassidy

For over 30 years, Captain Mark Richards has been and still is, a prisoner of the war between on and off planet races that have dominated Earth for centuries. He is an honorable officer of the Navy, who because of his rebellion against the Draco and Reptoids (Luciferian alliance) is considered a threat to their operations.

He was framed for a murder he is accused of having masterminded while he was on a mission off planet in service to humanity. He was Captain of a starship enterprise type vessel, fighting the war against aliens bent on the takeover of Planet Earth.

I am the only journalist who has interviewed him in person while he is in prison.–Kerry Lynn Cassidy, Project Camelot

Kerry Cassidy is the CEO/ Founder of Project Camelot. Kerry is a documentary filmmaker/investigative journalist and well known host of Project Camelot TV broadcasting weekly live shows on Youtube. PROJECT CAMELOT http://projectcamelot.tv aka projectcamelotportal.com – is a leader in the alternative media sector, with a Youtube channel that has over 57 million unique viewers worldwide and over 191,000 subscribers. Kerry travels the world conducting interviews and documenting the testimony of whistleblowers with above top secret clearances as well as authors, researchers and experiencers covering conspiracies, the secret space program, black projects, ETs, kundalini and ascension and free energy. She speaks at conferences around the world and is considered one of the leaders of the disclosure movement.

This article (Mark Richards – Captain Secret Space Program all 8 interviews) was originally published on Project Camelot and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

SaveSaveSaveSave

127 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



SaveSave