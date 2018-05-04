Corey Goode Update: New Documentary, Graphic Novel, Bigger Picture, New Projects

By Corey Goode

UPDATE: We had a blast at the New Living Expo in San Mateo this past weekend. I have been traveling and working non-stop for the entire year. I am hoping to have some downtime before the next event. I look forward to appearing at Contact in the Desert where we will be screening a documentary that we have been producing called “Above Majestic: The Implications of a Secret Space Program”.

We also recently introduced sales of our Limited Edition Graphic Novel Package for “Return of the Guardians”. We haven’t even properly announced or advertised the Graphic Novel and the sales have been extremely steady the last few days. Thank you for your support! We are also working on a feature film about my 20 & Back experiences.

Why do a Graphic Novel? Why do a Feature Film on the Secret Space Program and interactions with Blue Avians? Are you really doing all of this to effect the mass consciousness or is all of this to become rich and famous?

We are working on dual missions of demanding the release of suppressed technologies and to assist in raising the consciousness of Humanity. While we are not looking to get rich, we would love to find a way to allow us and other star-seeds to earn a living while working on their missions. The mission is difficult enough without all of the work and family commitments.

From the beginning, when I was asked by the Blue Avians to come forward with my testimony, I told them no one would believe me. They replied back “It is of no consequence, it is only important that this information enters their consciousness”.

It took me quite a while to fully understand what was meant by that statement. Tear-Eir stated that it is most important for Humanity to focus on releasing suppressed technologies and to become more spiritual or raise our consciousness.

In addition to releasing new courses, media and book projects on these two topics, we also plan to organize marches and other social campaigns to raise awareness of suppressed technologies and how they could benefit the global society.

My team has also formed a new events company. We hope to do one large Festival and another Expo style event in the Boulder, Colorado area every year. We are also developing out monthly events at E-Town, also in Boulder. We have found how important it is for the “tribe” to meet on a regular basis to recharge our spiritual batteries and commune.

It is amazing how many talented people are moving to Boulder and finding ways to work with us. There seems to be a Consciousness Art and Media Movement starting up here. It is amazing to witness and be a part of. The “Consciousness Renaissance” has begun and I am living at ground zero for this event!

We are not only hoping to create a successful Media and Events companies, but also provide more free content that educates and expands the consciousness of attendees and viewers.

Not only do we want to deliver this “red-pill content” to the main stream but also begin to provide much more free content via articles and new media on YouTube and Facebook.

We are also excited to develop more and more content on an exciting new platform called OnStellar. Please sign up and use “SBA” as the code so I get affiliate credit.

We also hope to develop one or two free weekly shows on our SphereBeing Alliance YouTube Channel in the coming months. We will make announcements as all of these projects develop.

I am finally beginning to receive briefings again from Alliance contacts.

A number of my contacts had gone silent over the last several weeks during what I was told was an “operational phase”. Many of these contacts were also admittedly taken back by the peace agreements in Korea.

The war hawks among the Administration were pushing hard for a conflict on the Korean peninsula as well as cause a conflict with Iran.

I will be publishing updates on these briefings very soon.

TY,

Corey Goode

Sphere Being Alliance: Website | Facebook

This article (Corey Goode Update: New Documentary, Graphic Novel, Bigger Picture, New Projects) was originally published via on Stillness in the Storm.