Cosmic Disclosure: Emery Smith – Whistleblower

Cosmic Disclosure with David Wilcock

Season 09, Episode 02

December 12, 2017

Emery Smith, the whistleblower formerly known as “Paul”, comes forward to reveal his work inside secret biological facilities deep under the New Mexico desert. You may have seen him in the film Sirius, as he was dissecting the Atacama Humanoid body. In this introductory episode, he tells us of his induction into secret military testing facilities at Kirtland, AFB in NM where he was tasked with dissecting tissue samples taken from extraterrestrial bodies. This interview with David Wilcock was originally webcast December 12, 2017.

Instructor/Host: David Wilcock

Featuring: Emery Smith

Video Language: English

Video Transcript

David Wilcock: All right. Welcome to “Cosmic Disclosure”. I’m your host, David Wilcock, and we have a special surprise for you: the insider who I referred to as Paul. And I can reveal for the first time that his name is Emery Smith.

And you may know him if you ever saw the movie, “Sirius”.

Emery, welcome to the show.

Emery Smith: Oh, thanks Dave. I’m so excited to be here – 10 years in the making of working with you and establishing a great relationship.

And basically, you’re the reason that a lot of my progression in this field of undisclosed information has been brought to me.

And at the same time, it’s time now to bring it forward, which, thanks for helping me get to that point, because, as you know, for the past three to five years, I was kind of just holding onto it.

David: Now, in the movie “Sirius”, . . .

Emery: Yeah.

David: . . . there is an autopsy of a little, six-inch tall, apparently extraterrestrial body.

Emery: Correct.

David: Who, in the movie, is doing that autopsy?

Emery: I was Vice President for CSeTi for about five years, and what had happened was there was this being, of course, that was taken over by a civilian lab in Spain.

And the government actually did have it before anyone else, but no one knows about that.

David: Hmm.

Emery: So the thing was, the people I was working with in CSeTi decided it would be a great idea to go over here, and “let’s do an autopsy, and let’s get some DNA, because if you get some DNA, well, that outrules everything. And let’s get a major university to do it.”

So being through my background, working with tissue from un-Earth origin in these compartmentalized programs – I’ve seen over 3,000 of these things – that it was just a winner for me to be the person to go do the autopsy on the senior team…

