Cosmic Disclosure: Hybrid Creatures and Secret Bases

Season 9, Episode 9

David Wilcock: All right. Welcome to “Cosmic Disclosure”. I’m your host, David Wilcock, and I’m here with Emery Smith.

So we were talking about this concept that you weren’t that surprised by the idea of very elaborate genetic hybrids being made by our government, even at the beginning of this time that you spent at Sandia Labs inside Los Alamos.

So I kind of feel like there’s something missing here. How much had you been briefed on genetic hybridization programs before you ever started this particular job with these so-called “salmon filets”?

Emery Smith: Yeah, I was not, actually. I was a very low-classified individual at that time. So it actually didn’t happen ’til about a year or two later, where because of what I was dissecting, or whatever, led to other briefings that led to other briefings, because a lot of these beings were connected to ships.

And when I got pulled into that, then I was pulled into other things that had to do with hybridization, because I was actually told once that one of the samples WAS a hybrid, and that’s how I knew they were doing hybridization.

They didn’t hide it that time and during the briefing, . . .

David: Wow!

Emery: . . . and it was a group briefing, so it was exposed.

David: And what was this sample? What was it a hybrid of? What did it look like?

Emery: It was kind of like a tiger. It was a tiger-type, human-type being.

David: Really?

Emery: Yeah. The DNA had a fur on it. It was very humanoid and only stood about five feet tall.

And it was very . . . The way it looked was very dismantled. It was not correctly how you would think you would see something like in a movie or something where it has the perfect eye set – the nose is perfectly aligned. It was dysmorphed very, very horribly.

And I don’t know . . . I cannot tell you what DNA were used to make this creature. I could just tell you what it looked like. You understand what I’m saying?

It had the aspects of a cat face like a tiger, and it had very large green eyes. And it had whiskers, and the body was very small and very frail. And it had just regular fur.

David: Well, we have seen cases of people trying to breed lions and tigers together and different types of things. And I remember noticing that in some of those cases, those animals have this kind of disabled look.

They get these strange deformities to their faces . . .

Emery: Right, I heard about this.

David: . . . and things like this.

Emery: Right.

David: So, do you think this was a failed prototype idea of some kind?

Emery: Yes, absolutely. I think it was a total failed prototype, because I don’t know what that would serve – what they were doing.

I think they were just trying . . . which they have already been doing for many years I know before I even came along because of some of the things that were released to me later on in the projects. They were mixing all sorts of DNA with human DNA, including plant DNA, and mammal DNA from other mammals from the oceans and sea.

David: What do you think this tiger being could have been used for? I mean, I know it’s speculation.

Emery: Well, speculation for me: total military type, operative-type, super-soldier-type programs. Just as in the old days, they would . . . and the Roman Empire have mastiffs, hundreds of them.

They found hundreds of mass graves at big sites where they would be running alongside the horses, and the mastiffs would jump on the people, and the horsemen would spear the guys. They were just used to knock down people.

So this was probably used to – maybe some future war or something – to release all these crazy hybrid-killing machines instead of using humans, of course. first . . .

This article (Cosmic Disclosure: Hybrid Creatures and Secret Bases) was originally published on Sphere Being Alliance and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

