Cosmic Disclosure: Programming Human-Alien Hybrids

Cosmic Disclosure

Season 10 Episode 11

After examining more than 3,000 specimens in a secret facility, Emery Smith has keen understanding of the genetic diversity of intelligent beings found throughout the cosmos and on our planet. He explains the complexities of creating human-alien hybrids. Some of which are used as programmed lifeforms, created for specific uses.

Transcript

David Wilcock: All right. Welcome back to “Cosmic Disclosure”. I’m your host, David Wilcock, and I’m here again with our special guest, Emery Smith.

In this episode, we’re going to be getting into extraterrestrial and human hybridization and some of the very bizarre research that he was involved in on that subject.

Emery, welcome back.

Emery Smith: Thanks, Dave. Thanks for having me.

David: When you have told us about the work that you did with the autopsies of extraterrestrial bodies, it’s a very curious subject for me because obviously these bodies are coming from somewhere.

Emery: Right.

David: But the scope of how many you yourself autopsied – you say, including all the tissue samples and everything, 3,000, roughly . . .

Emery: Yeah. Specimens – tissue samples and beings, yeah.

David: The sheer genetic diversity of all that material, and then the idea of: if light speed is a barrier for travel, how could there be so many extraterrestrials that we would even be able to get our hands on?

Or is light speed not a barrier to your understanding?

Emery: Oh, light speed definitely is not a barrier for extraterrestrials.

And that’s a great point to correlate with the amount of numbers of tissue specimen autopsies I’ve done, and the number of operating rooms that are down there that are running 24/7, . . .

David: Right.

Emery: . . . and the number of living habitable worlds just in our own Solar System.

David: Right.

Emery: So the numbers are not a lot. We look at it like it’s a lot of numbers, but as you pointed out, with everything else that’s going on in the universe, and all the different habitable worlds that’s been proven, if you really think about it, it’s not a big number for just one little planet to have all these different specimens.

And what’s not to say all these specimens came from outer space? Maybe they came from inside the Earth in different places. Maybe they DID open up some cavities and found different living things.

Maybe some things have been coming through portals as well that we’re unaware of that they’ve been collecting, which is a whole other subject.

But what’s going on is basically we do know one thing: they HAVE specimens. And they’re taking this DNA, and they’re mixing it with human DNA, and they’re trying to make the human a little bit more powerful, a little bit more stronger and trying to also incorporate that to a super-soldier program to have stronger bones, you know, have a faster thought process, and these things.

David: Again, it was very surprising to me when we were talking about you seeing a Reptilian-type of being apparently in custody of two people. You said it was 10′ tall, but that for you at that point in time, it could just as easily, or maybe more easily, have been something that we grew, or we made.

You weren’t necessarily convinced you were seeing an extraterrestrial.

What led you to having that level of confidence that such a thing could have even been accomplished?

Emery: Well, number one, just seeing something like that, it’s hard for me to believe too much that I see when it’s like that brought out in the open. And it’s usually sometimes done intentionally and sometimes not.

But after working on the cell collection job, I also later on went into the super-soldier program where they were mixing hybrid DNA with human DNA in Petri dishes, of course, really small level stuff, and also the osseointegration program of mixing tissue into titanium and allowing tissue to grow inside titanium and making our bones stronger…

