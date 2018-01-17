Cosmic Disclosure: Staged Alien Abductions

7 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Cosmic Disclosure

Season 9, Episode 8

David Wilcock: All right. Welcome back to “Cosmic Disclosure”. I’m your host, David Wilcock. And we are here with Emery Smith.

Emery, thanks for being here.

Emery Smith: Oh, thanks for having me again, Dave. Appreciate it.

David: So in our previous episode, we started to talk about these genetic programs that have been done, including this idea of synthetic cells, synthetic biology.

And you mentioned something that I think . . . It seems to come very easily to you, but it was probably difficult for a lot of people to really grasp: this idea that . . . it sounds like, from what you’re saying, a very large number of clones could be manufactured by various processes.

What is the fascination with making all these clones? Why are they so involved in manufacturing life forms?

Emery: Well, I think they have their own agenda. And each organization has its own agenda.

I mean, there is, of course, one operating everything, but you have to understand it trickles down to many different types of facilities and agendas and organizations. And, you know, who knows where it goes from there?

But, you know, I can have . . . I believe in my opinion that they’re doing this to maybe form a fake . . . or stage a fake invasion maybe, or use these beings as part of . . . to serve in a war of some sort, or to even possibly use for abduction purposes.

David: Abduction is something that began with Betty and Barney Hill in the early 1960s.

Emery: Right.

David: And from that point forward, we have these alleged Greys that are apparently doing this.

Emery: Right.

David: So I’m curious as to: why do you think really there were not reports of Grey abductions before Betty and Barney Hill? And what might that be that we’re seeing?

Emery: This is the most controversial question I get all the time, and I have the great answer for it.

And, you know, these people DID get abducted. Okay? It really did happen.

And that’s why they can pass a lot of the truth tests. And we’re interviewed a lot of these people. And it’s real. I mean, they really had this experience in their mind, you know, or physically.

But what I’m getting at is it wasn’t real as far as the beings and the stagecraft and the things that were going on, because there’s many of these stagecraft and these programs running the entire planet because they all want them to coincide together.

So when we interview an abductee from New Hampshire, they have the same exact story as the abductee from Namibia and the abductee from Japan, because they make them very similar, and then they’ll do many different types of episodes of what they want that person to see and remember, and how to make them traumatized.

And they can do that in many ways by, number one, using fake stagecraft, using clone programmed life forms, knocking them out first, and then having them wake up in a room with staged surgeons there prodding and poking at them, using special types of gas…

Continue Reading →

This post Cosmic Disclosure: Staged Alien Abductions first appeared on Sphere Being Alliance.

