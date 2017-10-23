Covert Disclosure of Antigravity Craft near MacDill AFB

8 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Dr. Michael Salla

On October 19, I was sent a series of nine photos showing two UFOs in the vicinity of MacDill Air Force Base, home of Special Operations Command. The UFOs were respectively rectangle and triangle shaped, appeared to use antigravity technology, and were interacting with one another.

The photos were taken by JP, a pseudonym for a source I have known for nine years who claims to be both an extraterrestrial contactee and to have been taken in military abductions. He also claims to have interacted extensively with personnel from Special Operations Command, who have informally briefed him on some covert operations involving TR-3B and North Korea.

I have extensively communicated and questioned JP, and consider him to be sincere and reliable. He has previously supplied photos of triangle-shaped antigravity craft that he claims to have been taken on during previous military abductions.

In the most recent UFO incident, JP says he received a phone call instructing him on when the UFOs would appear. This is what he wrote in a skype message to me:

11 a.m. I got a call to look at the skies .. like around 11:02 I see this rectangle platform black ship.. it came out from the clouds 6 seconds after seeing the ship..TR-3B☆ shows up, you can see the characteristics of it the circle in the middle still glowing a little bit, in a blink of an eye it was their interacting with the black triangle platform ship similar to when it was interacting with the helicopter.. this was quite fast 2 minutes after the call lasting a minute and 20 sec.

He added in a later skype message:

The call was really fast like 10 seconds the guy said (I’m calling to inform you to look at the skies clock view (10:30) inbetween East and North have a nice day. Click..

JP next says that he has never before encountered the rectangle shaped UFOs, which appeared to come from the Gulf of Mexico:

I never seen those platform looking UFOs

Rectangle

It was quite interesting

I was hearing something weird this time

like I high pitch sound my ears were kind of like ringing after the event..

8 miles from MacDill this time

MacDill was in the Direction behind me

The platform ship looks like it came from the Gulf of Mexico

And I’m thinking the tr3b came from MacDill

They met up.

I have prepared a video featuring the nine photos he took, along with close ups of the three best pictures that show the UFO craft.

