Disclosure in Main Stream Media: Richard Dolan on CBS News and Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet Pilot who Chased UFO on Fox News

Richard Dolan Appears on CBS News

In early December, a report revealed that the Department of Defense spent 5 years and $22 million researching and documenting what it calls “unidentified aerial phenomena.” Richard Dolan, UFO researcher and historian, joins CBSN to provide some insight into the government’s “Advanced Aersospace Threat Identification Program.”

Tucker Carlson Interviews Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet Pilot who Chased UFO

Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet Pilot Cmdr. David Fravor describes to Tucker Carlson what he saw when he and another F/18 pilot chased that UFO back in 2004. He tells Tucker I believe It was something not from this world.

