Wednesday, January 3
The Event Chronicle
The Event Chronicle
You are at:»»Disclosure in Main Stream Media: Richard Dolan on CBS News and Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet Pilot who Chased UFO on Fox News
Galactic

Disclosure in Main Stream Media: Richard Dolan on CBS News and Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet Pilot who Chased UFO on Fox News

By No Comments

Richard Dolan Appears on CBS News

In early December, a report revealed that the Department of Defense spent 5 years and $22 million researching and documenting what it calls “unidentified aerial phenomena.” Richard Dolan, UFO researcher and historian, joins CBSN to provide some insight into the government’s “Advanced Aersospace Threat Identification Program.”

 

Tucker Carlson Interviews Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet Pilot who Chased UFO

Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet Pilot Cmdr. David Fravor describes to Tucker Carlson what he saw when he and another F/18 pilot chased that UFO back in 2004. He tells Tucker I believe It was something not from this world.

This article (Disclosure in Main Stream Media: Richard Dolan on CBS News Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet Pilot who Chased UFO on CBS News) was originally published on Ascension with Earth and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

More from Richard Dolan:

Richard Dolan: Media Bias in UFO Coverage
Richard Dolan: What Happens After UFO Disclosure?
The Day After Disclosure: Richard Dolan’s Unexpected Twist On What’s Coming
Richard Dolan at the Secret Space Program Conference: What’s Up with the Breakaway Civilization?
Richard Dolan: UFOs & The Breakaway Civilization
Breakaway Civilization — Part III with Richard Dolan

Related Posts

Leave A Reply