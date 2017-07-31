EX Nasa Scientists Share Concealed Information About The Face & Pyramid Found On Mars

By Arjun Walia

In 1976, the United States sent a pair of space probes, known as Viking 1 and Viking 2, to Mars. Viking 1 was launched on August 20th, 1975, and Viking 2 was launched in September of the same year. Both probes photographed the surface of Mars from orbit, and one studied the planet from the surface. The first one touched down on the surface of Mars on July 20th, 1976 and the second a couple of months later. The main objectives of the mission were to obtain high-resolution images of Mars, to look for any evidence of life, and to learn more about the structure and composition of the atmosphere.

As Viking 1 spacecraft was circling the planet, it spotted the shadowy likeness of a human face. An enormous head nearly two miles from end to end seemed to be staring back at the cameras from a region of the Red Planet called Cydonia. A pyramid structure was also seen. This will be the main topic of this article.

As a quick side note here, for years we’ve been made to believe that Mars is a dry and arid planet, completely devoid of life, but that’s just not the case. Mars actually used to be an Earth-like planet, with giant oceans and extensive greenery. The soil is moist and wet, and there is a very high likelihood that some type of life exists within the interior of Mars today. You can watch that full press conference HERE.

The question to ask here is, did NASA know this information from the Viking data in 1976? According to multiple insiders who have worked for the agency, NASA is not always honest, and we are only being told this now because they believe we are ready to process and accept these facts. For example, Bob Dean, a retired United States Army Command Sergeant Major who also served at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) of NATO as an intelligence analyst, gave a lecture on footage and photos that had been erased and kept hidden for decades:

Ladies and gentlemen, my government, NASA, which many of us in the United States say stands for Never A Straight Answer, proceeded to erase 40 rolls of film of the Apollo Program — the flight to the Moon, the flight around the Moon, the landings on the Moon, the walking guys here and there. They erased, for Christ’s sake, 40 rolls of film of those events. Now we’re talking about several thousand individual frames that were taken that the so-called authorities determined that you did not have a right to see. Oh, they were ‘disruptive,’ ‘socially unacceptable,’ ‘politically unacceptable.’ I’ve become furious. I’m a retired Command Sergeant Major. I was never famous for having a lot of patience.

You can watch the full lecture HERE.

He is one of multiple people accusing NASA of doing this. The Russian government did the same last year. You can read more about that here.

The Giant Face and Pyramid on Mars

Above, you’ll see the original picture taken by Viking which, as you can imagine, created quite the buzz when the world got to see it. Below, you can see a closeup of the face, as well as a pyramid in close proximity, taken by Viking.

To the right, you will see the original picture taken by NASA, straight from their website in 1976. Above the picture to your left and right you will see three different images which, according to NASA, are clearer versions of the pictures taken with improved instruments. In their original caption of the picture, NASA described it as a “huge rock formation . . . which resembles a human head . . . formed by shadows giving the illusion of eyes, nose and mouth.” The authors reasoned it would be a good way to “engage the public and attract attention to Mars.”

Well, according to multiple insiders with extensive backgrounds, this is not the case, and NASA lied about the images and data they collected, as well as fudged data and images. Based on these testimonies, among others, the photos released in 1998 and 2001 were meant to debunk rumours and put the issue to rest.

The Scientists

Dr. John Brandenburg

The picture above, which includes the pyramid, was taken from a lecture given by Dr. John Brandenburg (at the 26:46 mark). Any scientist who publicly shares information that challenges commonly held belief systems, as well as what’s been put out by mainstream media, will always come under public scrutiny and ridicule. But when you have worked on space plasma technologies, nuclear fusion, and advanced space propulsion, and invented the Microwave Electro-Thermal plasma thruster using water propellant for space propulsion, you deserve to be taken seriously.

This is the case with Dr. John Brandenburg. He has also worked for the government with top-secret security clearances on various projects. He worked on the Rocket Plume Regolith Interactions on the Moon and Mars, Vortex theory of Rocket engine design, and the combined Sakharov-Kaluza-Klein theory of Field Unification for purposes of space propulsion and Mars science.

Brandenburg was also the Deputy Manager of the Clementine Mission to the Moon, which was part of a joint space project between the Ballistic Missile Defence Organization (BMDO) and NASA. The mission discovered water at the Moon’s poles in 1994. (Source: page 16 of 18)(source)(source)

He currently works as a consultant to Morningstar Applied Physics. Here is one of his latest research endeavours. Brandenburg also works as a part time instructor of astronomy, physics, and mathematics at Madison College, and other learning institutions in Madison, Wisconsin.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Someone complained to me, John, why do you have to bring Cydonia into this? And I said, because I can read a map. . . . Here’s what’s at Cydonia Mensa. There’s the face on Mars, there’s the D & M pyramid. . . . Here it is in a second shot, this was taken July 25th, this was taken 30 days later, the government was apparently doing a follow-up investigation. These two pictures (pictures above to your left) tell you everything you need to know about what’s at Cydonia Mensa (region of Mars). If you see on a planet that used to be Earth-like, a carved human face and a pyramid within 5 km of each other . . . it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out what this all means, you can connect the dots. . . . I mean sometimes, and I can tell you as a scientist and I’ve seen other scientists do this, if you’re cornered, you’re just brazing it out, you hold up a picture of a buffalo and insist that it’s a dog.

You can watch his entire lecture, or read THIS article we recently published on it to get his main points.

Dr Brain O’Leary

Dr. Brian O’Leary was a NASA astronaut, and a member of the sixth group of astronauts selected by NASA in 1967. After this, he was recruited by Carl Sagan to teach at Cornell University in the late 1960s, where he researched and lectured in the Department of Astronomy and Physics. After Cornell, he taught physics, astronomy, and science policy assessment at various academic institutions, including the University of California Berkeley, Hampshire College, and finishing off at Princeton University from 1976 to 1981. After that, he went on to Washington, where he would become an advisor to various political leaders, presidential candidates, and the United States Congress. O’Leary was also a member of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, as well as secretary of the American Geophysical Union’s Planetology Section. Furthermore, he was the team leader of the Asteroidal Resources Group for NASA’s Ames Summer Study on Space Settlements. He was a founding board member of the International Association for New Science as well as founding president of the New Energy Movement.

O’Leary was always skeptical about Mars, and there are several others within these circles who were as well. I will be focusing on three.

He had some interesting things to say during a live interview with Kerry Cassidy of Project Camelot (view full live interview here, read transcript of video here). O’Leary and Carl Sagan were close for a number of years, but had a falling out when O’Leary decided to leave Cornell.

In the interview, he remarked: “It was… One very cold snowy day in May, I landed in Syracuse, and there was a horizontal blizzard — in May — and I said: That’s it for upstate New York. And Carl thought that was very frivolous. Because, of course, he was kind of an empire-builder kind of guy; and he also had a huge ego.”

After he left, O’Leary started to examine some of Carl’s work. He said that the famous “Face” in Cydonia on Mars — photographed by Viking in 1975, this enormous formation (about a mile across) resembled a human face and created a major buzz at the time — was tampered with by Sagan before being released to the public: “It was very, very disappointing to me, because not only was Carl wrong, he also fudged data. He published a picture of the ‘Face’ in Parade Magazine, a popular article, saying that the ‘Face’ was just a natural formation, but he doctored the picture to make it not look like a face.”

At this time, Sagan and O’Leary were arguably the world’s two leading experts on Mars, and they entered into many disagreements over that face. This rift was made clear in O’Leary’s publication in 1998, “Carl Sagan & I: On Opposite Sides of Mars.” It can be found in The Case for the Face: Scientists Examine the Evidence for Alien Artifacts on Mars , eds. Stanley V. McDaniel and Monica Rix Paxson. Kempton, IL: Adventures Unlimited Press.

In May of 1990, O’Leary released a paper titled “Analysis of Images of the Face on Mars and Possible Intelligent Origin” which only further demonstrated his skepticism. It was published in the Journal of the British Interplanetary Society, Vol.43 No.5.

O’Leary also went on the record and stated:

I began to realize, just directly from the scientific point of view, not only hearsay, that this man was colluding with NASA, that there might be more to this than before. . . . Carl was on a committee with a number of notable people. There was a report issued by the Brookings Institution in 1961 — and that’s about when I knew Carl, during those years; the ’60s mostly was when I worked closely with him — that he and this other group said: Well, if any ETs ever showed up on the Earth, it has to be covered up. That’s the only way we’re going to be able to manage this, because if we can’t, then it would be too much of a culture shock.

Quite a shocking statement from someone of Brian’s stature, isn’t it? In the interview, he goes on to say that Carl and his colleagues recommended that the governments cover up the UFO phenomenon, and that he believes this provided justification for the ongoing coverup.

When it comes to Mars, as mentioned earlier in the article, Sagan was a big debunker of the face, publishing multiple works stating that it was not a face, there were no pyramids, and that these are all the stuff of conspiracy theories.

What’s interesting here is that not only does O’Leary mention Sagan and his relationship with him, but so does Dr. John Brandenburg. In the lecture he gave, cited earlier in the article, Brandenburg also mentions that he was in contact with Sagan, that he sent Sagan the images of Mars with an analysis of the Face and Pyramids, and that it was clear that that’s what they were. The response from Sagan to Brandenburg? “I never received them.”

Dr. Norman Burgrun

A mechanical engineer, Dr. Bergrun has worked for Ames Research Laboratory, NACA (National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics), and Lockheed Missiles and Space Company, now known as Lockheed Martin. He then went on to found Bergrun Engineering and Research. Obviously, he is another qualified individual with an impressive background. You can view some of his publications for NASA, where he worked for more than a decade, here.

In THIS interview, Bergrun accuses that agency of “garbling” photos and fudging data, as well as the face that was found in Mars in 1976.

What Does This Tell Us and Why Is It Important?

We live in an age where more and more people are waking up to the secrecy that plagues our planet. Ten years ago, if you were to mention that we are being ‘watched’ through various high tech means, it would have been unbelievable, but thanks to people like Edward Snowden, we know this to be true.

It’s unfortunate to realize that so many facts about our world are kept hidden from us, supposedly for the sake of ‘national security,’ but it’s quite evident that there are also special interests at stake, and secrecy is used to preserve and uphold these interests, whatever they may be.

Today we have many whistleblowers with verified credentials from various agencies and branches of government who are spilling the beans on several different topics, as well as other evidence to corroborate and back up what the say. Our website is full of examples; the ones presented in this article represent just a select few.

While witness testimony is not always deemed credible, when you have up to, arguably, more than one thousand qualified people coming forward, it becomes difficult to ignore.

Today, in 2016, it’s important to keep an open mind, because information will keep emerging that threatens the belief systems of many. Too often we completely shut down any chance of even entertaining this type of information, and that’s done out of fear. When we’ve been shielded from the truth for so long it can indeed be scary, and sometimes downright unbelievable, to wake up to the truth.

Secrecy is a great way for the establishment to keep us in line and prevent the human race from growing, expanding, and exploring, but our consciousness is shifting. We are becoming more aware, more curious, and more passionate about creating a better human experience for the entire race. We are constantly distracted with our own lives, trying to put food on the table and make it through another work week, having our minds, thoughts, and wants programmed into our brains through mass marketing, but many people are no longer resonating with this type of human experience.

It’s time to start asking the bigger questions. It’s time for the human race to leave its infancy and grow into adulthood, and transparency is the first step. Proper progress cannot be made if a civilization tries to move forward blindly, unconscious of the true nature of reality.

Thanks for reading.

This article (EX Nasa Scientists Share Concealed Information About The Face & Pyramid Found On Mars) was originally published on Collective Evolution and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.