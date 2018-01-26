The Face on Mars & Strange Structures on The Moon – What’s Going On Up There?

By Arjun Walia

We (Joe Martino, Founder of CE & Arjun Walia, Senior Writer) recently sat down and did a podcast (access our our podcasts here and our Explorers Lounge here) with Ananda Sirisena, who is currently employed by a major software company as a senior training consultant. On top of that, he is a long-time Mars researcher and UFO investigator who has been interested in the subject of extra-terrestrial life since childhood. He is, without a doubt, one of the world’s foremost scholars on the topic, which is evident by the number of papers he’s authored and co-authored that’ve appeared in multiple peer-reviewed journals.

The most recent example is a new study that was published in the Journal of Space Exploration titled “The Mounds of Cydonia: Elegant Geology, or Tetrahedral Geometry and Reactions of Pythagoras and Dirac” A study that’s added to the already robust evidence pointing to “artificial surface interventions” on Mars, as the study states. The main premise of the article is that these structures, if indeed artificial, “provide an elegant and concise way for an intelligent species to transmit to another intelligence evidence that it understands the basics of tetrahedral geometry, prime numbers, and the quantum mechanics of the electrons spin, thereby giving additional evidence for the possibility of intelligent intervention.”

You can read more about that in depth here.

Another recently published a paper in the Journal of Space Exploration by him and his co authors explores certain features on the far side of the moon that appear in the crater Paracelsus C. Titled “Image Analysis of Unusual Structures on the Far Side of the Moon in the Crater Paracelsus C,” it argues that these features might be artificial in origin, meaning someone other than a human being built them and put them there.

You can read more about that in depth here.

We discussed these papers, among many others things, including a very memorable UFO sighting he had in his past – and more.

Sirisena is a member of the Society For Planetary SETI research, and you can view a list of all of his work, not listed above, here.

You can view all of our other podcasts we’ve completed so far here on iTunes

Below you’ll find a couple of videos made by Ananda, and below that some more CE articles that you might be interested in reading.

To read all of our articles on the topic of UFOs & Extraterrestrials, you can visit the exopolitics section of our website here.

This article (A CE Podcast About The Face on Mars & Strange Structures on The Moon – What’s Going On Up There?) was originally published on Collective Evolution and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.