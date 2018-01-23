Linda Moulton Howe Interviews Grant Cameron – UFOs, Rockefellers & Clintons

21 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Interview with Grant Cameron on 1/21/2016

Welcome to phenomenon radio the show that covers thought-provoking breakthroughs in the fields of UAP UFOs to discover fascinating truths first-hand accounts and investigative insights into the expanding confluence of physical and mental exposure to this worldwide phenomenon hosted by world-renowned experiencer of the 1980 Rendlesham Bentwaters UFO incident John Burroughs and Emmy award-winning investigative journalist Linda Moulton Howe and now leading off the program here's Linda Moulton Howe.

Laurence Rockefeller a brother in the family of David and Nelson Rockefeller invited a dozen of us investigating UFOs to his j.y ranch in Jackson Hole Wyoming on September 14 to 15 1993. He called it a UFO Roundtable by then Bill Clinton have been US president for nine months the group of us had been invited to talk candidly with Mr. Rockefeller about our various research efforts ranging from animal mutilations, human abductions, crop formations, telepathy, ESP, to government and military policies of Lies in denial about the alien presence interacting with earth.

What we did not know was that Laurence Rockefeller with the help of retired naval intelligence officer CB Scott Jones have prepared an ad to be placed in the New York Times, The Washington Post, Chicago Tribune, Los Angeles Times and a few other major newspapers that read quote Mr. President, meaning Bill Clinton, on the subject of UFO phenomena what do you know, when did you learn it, have you shared it with Congress, when will you talk to the American people about it the subject is as important as any we will ever face don’t try to go it alone this information belongs to the world close quote.

This was Lawrence Rockefellers velvet glove threat behind the pressures he was putting on newly elected President Bill Clinton to open up the government’s UFO FILES to the public mr. Rockefeller knew that then chief of staff John Podesta was a big supporter of disclosing the truth of UFOs and he knew that Bill and Hillary Clinton wanted to know more as well two years went by after that gathering of US researchers without Lawrence Rockefellers ad appearing nationwide in major newspapers perhaps because President Clinton seemed to be trying in his own way to go around the classified blocks of intelligence agencies.

Interview with Grant Cameron — Part I

Interview with Grant Cameron — Part II

Phenomenon radio – The show that covers thought-provoking breakthroughs in the fields of UAP UFOs to discover fascinating truths first-hand accounts and investigative insights into the expanding confluence of physical and mental exposure to this worldwide phenomenon hosted by Emmy award-winning investigative journalist Linda Moulton Howe and world-renowned experiencer of the 1980 Rendlesham Bentwaters incident John Burroughs.

Leading off tonight's program here's Linda Moulton Howe;

Leading off tonight’s program here’s Linda Moulton Howe; Saturday, December 16, 2017, was a historic day and night in the annals of the US government seventy years of covering up the alien presence behind UFOs with strict policies of denials ordered in 1947 by President Harry S. Truman, allegedly in the interest of national security, this new crack in official US government policies of Lies and denials began on Saturday with the New York Times headline article “glowing auras and black money the Pentagon’s mysterious UFO program”

That report contained two embedded infrared videos of UFOs from the Defense Department’s advanced aerospace threat identification program. That agency was unknown to most everyone until December 16 2017. The New York Times reported that the DoD’s advanced aerospace threat identification program was brought secretly into being by retired Nevada Democrat Harry Reid who was the US Senate Majority Leader in 2007 that’s when he got 22 million dollars allocated over five years to the Defense Department’s budget to create and operate the DoD program to study the extraordinary technologies moving in Earth’s skies and seen by hundreds of military pilots. The UFO craft in military videos accelerate like nothing ever seen before and traveling at astoundingly fast speeds stop mid-air do 90-degree angle turns brighten and dim and seem to expand in size and then disappear.

Tonight is dedicated to KLAS Channel 8 Las Vegas investigative journalist George Knapp. He’s on deck and ready to go – here’s Linda Moulton Howe to start the show. George Knapp welcome it’s a pleasure to have you back at this time in which Saturday, December 16, 2017, was a historic day and night in the annals of the US government’s seventy years of covering up the alien presence behind UFOs with strict policies of denial and you and I and others have been waiting a long time for something that would be official from the Department of Defense.

Could you start today on phenomena radio with your own insights about the importance of what happened on Saturday, December 16th?

Well I think it’s huge it feels like we’ve turned a corner and the main difference is mainstream media being willing to give this subject a fair shake you know the story has been there for the taking for a long time if anyone wanted to look at it but of course it was easier to ignore it or make fun of it and denigrate those who are involved in it than it was to actually do the work and dig into it. But lo and behold when the New York Times finally decides to go ahead and dig into it they find that it’s a legitimate story and that sort of started a tsunami of coverage that I hope is the start of a trend that lasts. I worry that American news media is sort of like American news consumers that the attention span is that comparable of that of an that and thirty seconds from now that want to move on to something else I hope that’s not the case I am told that the New York Times is working on other stories there are a lot of other interviews they did that they have not used yet and that they will be pursuing it further. I think that sets a template for the other news media lets others know that if the Times can cover it that it’s acceptable for them to cover it as well they don’t have to worry about being slammed as being wackos Linda you and I can relate to that a little bit that how that works so I’m very hopeful that it that it leads to ongoing coverage by major media and that it lets elected officials and government officials know that it’s okay to discuss this in the open you know Harry Reid I guess we’re going to talk about the Harry Reid interview that I’ve done this week.

George Knapp & Grant Cameron Part I

George Knapp & Grant Cameron Part II

