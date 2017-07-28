Saturday, July 29
Grave of 2nd Century baby with elongated skull unearthed in Crimea

Baby with alien skull discovered in Crimea. Archae.ru

Burial of a 1 year old baby with skull heavily deformed by barbaric traditions discovered

By Strange Sounds

The burial of a child of the 2nd century AD was discovered by archaeologists at the ancient necropolis of Kyz-Aul in the east of Crimea.

The expedition members dubbed him “the grave of an alien” as the skull of the 1 year old child was heavily deformed from barbaric tradition.

According to anthropologists, at the time of his death, the child was no more than one and a half years old.

Burial of a baby with alien skull discovered in Crimea. via Archae.ru

Next to the skeleton of the child found a molded vessel, small beads of pastel glass and a bracelet of copper alloy.

Deformed skulls of human alien found on Earth. Archae.ru

It is possible that the boy was later destined to become a warrior to defend the Bosporan state as it is thought that changing the shape of a skull may also alter the nature of a man, for example, to increased aggressivity.

The baby with the deformed alien skull may have been chosen to become a defender of the State. Archae.ru

Or maybe these skulls are irrefutable evidence of contact with aliens…

