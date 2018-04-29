Interview with Incarcerated Secret Space Program Whistleblower Captain Mark Richards – Part 8

134 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Kerry Cassidy

This is my eighth interview with Captain Mark Richards of the secret space program. For over 30 years, Captain Mark Richards has been and still is, a prisoner of the war between on and off planet races that have dominated Earth for centuries. He is an honorable officer of the Navy, who because of his rebellion against the Draco and Reptoids (Luciferian alliance) is considered a threat to their operations. This also makes him a political prisoner here on Earth. He was framed for a murder he is accused of having masterminded while he was on a mission off planet in service to humanity. He was Captain of a starship enterprise type vessel, fighting the war against aliens bent on the takeover of Planet Earth. I am the only journalist who has interviewed him in person while he is in prison. This is Interview Eight –Kerry Lynn Cassidy, Project Camelot

CAPTAIN MARK RICHARDS INTERVIEW VIII

RELEASE DATE : APRIL 29, 2018

Interview conducted by Kerry Cassidy, in March 2018 All rights reserved by Project Camelot

Notes:

Impact of social media and disinfo on the internet on Mark

1. When I arrived we talked about the amount of disinfo on the internet and how people are so motivated to lie, act as trolls etc. One of Mark’s contacts had sent him some attacks and websites dedicated to attacking him and claiming he is lying. This was his first exposure to how cruel and dishonest people are on the net and he was shocked. His family were also sending him lies people were saying about him and it was very disturbing to them. He was also surprised how few people actually do the research necessary to back up their claims and post things about him that are simply not true.

Of course I reassured him based on my vast experience dealing with cia paid trolls and liars. The bottom line is that the Mark Richards information threatens these peoples view of reality and they cant handle it. They basically as Nicholson says, “they cant handle the truth”.

Prison Conditions

2. We talked about the poor conditions in the lower security portion of the prison where he has been moved and where lots of older men like him are now forced to share space with younger men some of whom are crazy and should be in a mental ward. He became very. Ill for a month when he first got moved and has no privacy… There is NO HEAT! There are 16 toilets for 250 men. Out in the open no privacy. He says it’s like a concentration camp and the guards and administration are fascists.

He has high blood pressure and requires medicine that the prison admin often “forgets” to give to him. He hasn’t been to a doctor in a long time and has a right to but

They dangle the carrot if the men tolerate the degraded conditions they will consider releasing them sometime soon.

He says he was put into these quarters to silence him. He believes he’s only alive because of the hidden help from his friends the Raptors.

Keep in mind that Mark has an extended family including his wife Jo Ann which is why he tolerates the situation. He could leave the planet easily with the help of the Raptors but stays here for his wife and family.

I asked him about face to face threats and he said he doesn’t have to worry about that because of his protection by the Raptors but that there are always more nefarious threats to his well being.

Drugs are Rampant

Illegal drugs are easily available and most prisoners are on drugs. This also makes their judgement questionable and living with groups of men in this state is always dangerous and puts everyone on edge. The guards sell drugs to the inmates. This is common and rampant in our prison system.

Arrests and Tribunals off shore

Mark agrees that this is happening and not being reported in the mainstream news.

He said military men are disappearing. The week I was there he noted that week.

Two navy pilots had disappeared in an F18 event in Antarctica. They couldn’t use a U.S. Ship to approach the location due to the journalists who would report the incident so they hired an Argentine helicopter to go in and rescue scientists who were attacked and probably saw something they were not supposed to see. Their minds were wiped before the news reporters got to them.

And there was a helicopter crash in Iraq.

As a military man Márk watches these events closely. He does have access to a TV.

Antarctica

Multiple scenarios. Multiple problems.

Nazis in New Berlin still there (although he says theyare actually fascists). Fine distinction? The ruins of Atlantis are being revealed and studied by U.S., Russia. Last evidence of a human-alien civilization/ culture. Nazis have been plundering it for years. Russians are now plundering Lake Vlostock. Melt-off is revealing main Dome of the City buried under ice there. At most the ice will last another 5 to 10 years. There are multiple ET bases down there. Ruins of Atlantis are there and being studied by US and Russians. They contain our true history. Disease is a factor because dormant or hidden viruses from ancient wars are being revealed as the ice melts. They dont know how to deal with these viruses. Can’t cope with their release.

I mentioned the Buzz Aldrin comment “face of evil” and Mark thought he may be referring to the deadly viruses found there. Admiral Byrd and the US military attacked Antarctica .. Mark calls it a “massive invasion” New Berlin

The fascists in New Berlin make up 1/3rd of the fleets protecting planet Earth right now.

There is “lots of contact” between the Nazis in New Berlin and our government. There are several hundred thousand who are massively rich because of minerals from Antarctica.

North Pole also a stargate. Massive star gates at both poles. Most energized vortexes on the Planet. Inner Earth: Mark thinks people are actually seeing into earlier versions of Earth when they view into the stargates at the poles. Parallel Earth : You can get to parallel Earth via the stargates at the Poles but you also have to time travel due to the split that occurred creating a parallel Earth. Note this version of how a parallel Earth (or timeline?) is created goes along with the new StarZ tv series “Counterpart” which uses a similar explanation.

The parallel Earth he says split off at a certain point and so to get there “you can’t just slide” he says you also have to time travel. . When you have a split from one universe to another it breaks off radically and it’s not easy to return due to the quantum nature of the multi-verse. There’s a lot more of going back and forth between parallel and this Earth than people realize. Many ufos come from the future.

Trump Administration : some of the people resigning are actually resigning because they can’t handle what’s coming. They are terrified.

Since Reagan we gave up key funding and only have the Confederation police force to protect us. Our secret space program is unable to handle the surmounting scenarios:

Our only chance for survival is for the Raptors and their Empress to step in and defend us. Along with the fact that they have aligned themselves with us they also consider Earth to be their home world and are therefore ‘in the game’ regardless…

Kerry Cassidy is the CEO/ Founder of Project Camelot. Kerry is a documentary filmmaker/investigative journalist and well known host of Project Camelot TV broadcasting weekly live shows on Youtube. PROJECT CAMELOT http://projectcamelot.tv aka projectcamelotportal.com – is a leader in the alternative media sector, with a Youtube channel that has over 57 million unique viewers worldwide and over 191,000 subscribers. Kerry travels the world conducting interviews and documenting the testimony of whistleblowers with above top secret clearances as well as authors, researchers and experiencers covering conspiracies, the secret space program, black projects, ETs, kundalini and ascension and free energy. She speaks at conferences around the world and is considered one of the leaders of the disclosure movement. http://projectcamelotportal.com

