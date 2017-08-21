Intriguing ‘Eclipse Like’ Crop Circle Shows Up In Essex

By Joe Martino

It’s just days before an eclipse of a lifetime and as the world readies for the sight and some for the energetic shifts, a new crop circle has appeared in a field at Sutton Hall near London Southend Airport. The circle was discovered on August 17, 2017 but it’s meaning, if any, is not yet fully understood. A crop circle with meaning you might ask? Yes, evidence has shown time and time againthat many of these circles have incredible scientific anomalies and thus people believe the formations come from somewhere or something else.

On the scientific side, the electromagnetic field over the area where a circle appears is usually electrostatically charged. There is also a rare form of electromagnetic energy called an “ionized plasma vortex,” also known as ball lighting, involved with these formations.

Let’s have a closer look at this and imagine for a moment. In this particular formation, it appears the overall appearance resembles a “radio broadcast tower” with a “satellite dish” near the top. In this case, its “satellite dish” resembles the usual symbols for a “solar eclipse.” Interesting considering we will have the Great American Eclipse in just a couple days on August 21, 2017.

So what might this mean? Could we be receiving some sort of radio message from somewhere or someone at that time? Might it simply mean that new frequencies are coming onto our planet as a result of the eclipse? As we explored deeply in our latest documentary The Collective Evolution III: The Shift, celestial bodies, including the sun, have a great impact on our physical bodies, minds, and consciousness. This eclipse will be no different, and our in-house astrologer Carmen DiLuccio has outlined how this eclipse may affect you in his latest article about the eclipse.

The next intriguing aspect of this formation are the many symbols that seem to be arranged in three separate columns of seven ‘boxes’ each. What do the symbols mean? We don’t know yet.

The lower base of this “radio broadcast tower” points toward London Southend Airport in the distance (as noted using a white dashed line):

In the end, do we know what this crop circle means? Not yet, but there are certainly some interesting aspects to it and its timing. With the eclipse coming up, it may simply serve as a reminder to take some time to be present during the eclipse tomorrow.

Set some intentions related to what our in-house astrologer suggests: “What is your heart telling you to create at this time? What steps can you take to help you in fulfilling your passions? What possibilities out there currently excite you and perhaps make you feel more free? What is getting in the way of you expressing your heart more? In what area of your life do you need to be the King, Queen, or Superstar? How can you express yourself in ways that are more innovative, authentic and reflective of who you truly are?”

Not sure whether or not you believe in the legitimacy of crop circles? Have a look at the research we’ve pulled together in our coverage of crop circles here.

