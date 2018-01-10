Latest from Erich von Däniken — The Ancient Alien Gods Never Left Us

23 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Erich Von Daniken presents his long-awaited sequel to Chariots of the Gods, proclaiming that the gods never left us, with all-new material to show that ancient aliens are still with us.

The Gods Never Left Us contends that recent advancements in biotechnology, astrophysics, engineering, and artificial intelligence not only give us a fresh perspective on his ancient astronaut theory but actually validates it. We are – as a race – embarking on the exact same trajectory of our own interplanetary colonization, just as von Daniken suggested Earth itself was colonized.

ETs are definitely at work today. And that affects all of us.