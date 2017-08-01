Linda Moulton Howe: Extraterrestrial Binary Code Contains a Shocking Warning for Mankind

Linda Moulton Howe translated some of the binary code from an Army Sergeant who had received a downloaded message from alien intelligence of which included a cryptic warning about star systems in Orion and Zeta Reticuli. Binary code symbols and codes have also been recovered from crashed UFOs.

It has been independently confirmed both by Linda Moulton Howe and another researcher (Dr. Horace Drew) that C.J.’s symbols are in fact a message written in binary code that can be translated via a standard ASCII table.

C.J.’s message reads as follows:

Continuous protection of humanity 49.27n

11.5e. Expose Hidden Knowledge to ALL ` citizens

Advancement imperative for planetary survival

Beware of Orion 1350.3 and Z Ruticuli 39.170

Avoid (signal) messages sent

