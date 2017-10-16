Linda Moulton Howe on Tom DeLonge and To The Stars Academy

Listen as she takes questions from fans live on the air. All of the information below is from the To The Stars Academy’s website.

“The public interest in the outer edges of science and the understanding of phenomena has always been suffocated by mainstream ideology and bureaucratic constraint.

We believe there are transformative discoveries within our reach that will revolutionize the human experience, but they can only be accomplished through the unrestricted support of breakthrough research, discovery and innovation.

To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science has mobilized a team of the most experienced, connected and passionately curious minds from the US intelligence community, including the CIA and Department of Defense that have been operating under the shadows of top-secrecy for decades. The team members all share a common thread of frustration and determination to disrupt the status quo, wanting to use their expertise and credibility to bring transformative science and engineering out of the shadows and collaborate with global citizens to apply that knowledge in a way that benefits humanity.

Without the restrictions of government priorities.

The Science Division is designed to be a theoretical and experimental laboratory to challenge conventional thinking with the discovery of new world of physics and consciousness-related possibilities and exploring how to use them to affect the world positively. We have access to a global team of research scientists with advanced knowledge to pursue projects which include Human Ultra-Experience Database, Engineering Space-Time Metrics, Brain-Computer Interface, and Telepathy.

Human ultra-experience database – Develop a world-wide digital database cataloguing different types of supranormal experiences, with the goal of creating proprietary algorithms to find detailed patterns and correlate them with other academic research.

Brain-computer interface technology – Explore new approaches for the use of sophisticated technologies to promote direct brain to computer interfaces.

Engineering the space-time metric – Develop next-generation aerospace propulsion technologies, using a concept referred to as metric engineering, which uses advanced math modelling techniques, providing a technology base to the Aerospace Division for future products.

Telepathy – Explore the location in the brain where this phenomenon is centered, and develop protocols for its enhancement and use.”